Father of victim in university don defilement case seeks protection amidst threats

The father of a 16-year-old visually impaired girl who was allegedly defiled by a Kyambogo University lecturer decries threats to his safety.

Mr Morgan Amin, the victim's father, made the revelation at the Nakawa Chief Magistrate's Court, where he followed up on the defilement case against Dr Eron Lawrence, a 56-year-old senior lecturer at Kyambogo University who appeared for his case mention.

Dr Eron is on remand on charges of aggravated defilement contrary to the Penal Code Act.

“As this case proceeds I get threats and anonymous calls from unknown people telling me to stop pursuing this matter in court if I want my life. Relatives of the suspect at one time tried to talk to my family elders about having the matter settled but I refused and told them this is a capital offence that cannot be settled outside court,” Mr Amin said outside court.

He added: “These messages can only stay for 5 to 6 minutes and they disappear and you cannot even see the number. I receive anonymous calls and they always ask me, "Will you manage us? We shall stop you, stop following the case in court we know how to handle it.”

Mr Amin requested a meeting with security officials to discuss his daughter's safety and his own, fearing kidnapping or other threats.

Dr Eron appeared before Grade One Magistrate, Jonathan Tiyo, who filled in for the trial chief magistrate, Ms Christine Nantege, who was unavailable. He was further remanded until August 14 for the mention of the case.

The prosecution, led by Ms Judith Babirye, informed the court that the matter is pending committal to the High Court.

According to the charge sheet, the state alleges that between October 12, 2023, in an area between Kyambogo University and Namugongo, Nsawo Village in Wakiso District, Dr Eron, who is HIV positive and a person in authority, performed a sexual act with a 16-year-old disabled girl.

Court documents indicate that Dr Eron committed the crime while he was the Dean of the Faculty of Special Needs and Rehabilitation and the victim was a student at a secondary school in Mukono District.

Dr Eron was missing for several months. This led the university management to stop remitting his salary.

On April 3, 2024, while addressing journalists, the university's vice-chancellor revealed that the university instituted a committee to investigate the allegations after they came out.