Father on the run after killing son over missing pieces of meat

Police in Tororo District are hunting for a man who allegedly murdered his biological son over two missing pieces of meat.

The suspect was identified as Patrick Mamkol, a resident of Kipangori B in Molo Sub County who beat up his biological son to death accusing him of eating two pieces of meat.

The Bukedi South regional police spokesperson, Mr Moses Mugwe, said the suspect introduced the victim to different kinds of punishments including burning him with hot water.

“On realizing that the 9-year-old boy was in critical condition, the stepmother whose identity is not yet established carried him to his grandfather in Mwayo, Bugiri District who then to took him for treatment in the nearby clinics,” he said.

However, the condition of the boy worsened on Saturday and died on the way to Tororo Main Hospital.

The body of the deceased boy was returned to Mamkol’s home where family members tried to stealthily bury him without the neighbour’s notice.

However, Mugwe noted that police intelligence learnt of the crude move and immediately swung into action.

Police by coincidence found already informed and charged mourners who were hunting for the father of the boy to lynch him.