Faulty electric chainsaw kills employee at Mukono wood factory

Brother Wood Factory at Ntanzi Village, Ntenjeru-Kisoga Town Council, Mukono District has been sealed off by police and the army after an employee was killed by an electric chainsaw machine which he was operating.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, only identified as Brian had reported for duty Thursday morning but a few minutes into his daily routine of cutting pine wood logs, the machine he was operating jammed, bounced off the wood and cut through his neck. He bled to death, according to Badru Muzeyi, one of the employees at the factory.

“Brian is not the first employee to get an accident here; many have been injured on duty with others losing legs, hands and eyes but there’s no compensation for them,”Muzeyi said.

Police led by Mr Christopher Kasajja, the officer in charge of Kisoga Police post rushed to the factory to calm down workers who had started demonstrating over poor working conditions.



“We’re not protected as workers. Our bosses are free to fire us anytime they wish even when one makes a slight mistakes; there is no job security at all ,” said Ms Juliana Kalemba, another employee and mother of six complained.

Mr Kasajja said by staging a strike, the workers could worsen an already bad situation at the company premises.

“We are not defending the Chinese investors who own this company but we want to restore order because we know everyone here is disturbed by what has happened,” he said.

Managers at the factory declined to talk to the media about the incident and instead asked soldiers and police officers deployed at the factory premises to block journalists from accessing the factory.