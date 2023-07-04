FDC calls for interstate cooperation on security

An Opposition political party yesterday called for closer cooperation between Uganda’s security services and countries such as the UK which issued a fresh terror alert on Uganda at the weekend.

That call came as security was noticeably stepped up at a number of potential targets across Kampala yesterday, with police also urging the public to maintain very high levels of vigilance.



Amid increased public concern about a possible terror incident, the security services repeated earlier reassurances that the country, on the whole, remains safe.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) deputy Secretary General, Mr Harold Kaija, told journalists at a media briefing in Kampala that it would be unwise to play down the threat.

“What government should do is … consult with the UK and ask for the information they have, verify it and then seek advice on how they can [respond],” Mr Kaija said.

The FDC also renewed previous calls for government to consider withdrawing from peace-keeping and enforcement operations in Somalia and elsewhere abroad.

“The best thing would be to withdraw all Ugandan forces from wherever they are to come and defend our borders… We have told them that those adventures have got us more enemies because those who intend to [attack] Uganda, [do so] in revenge for our soldiers being in their countries,” Mr Kaija said.

Officially, the government said it takes every terror threat seriously and works with other countries to assure public safety.

The army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, told this publication that the global war on terror is being waged through constant coordination between intelligence services, including with American, UK, Kenyan and other country agencies.

“Terrorism has no boundary; it has no faith or religion. What you do is to minimise the chances of it happening,” he said. “You cannot alarm the population when you know that you are handling the situation. We are not in danger”.

In the Sunday alert posted online, the UK Foreign Office warned that terrorists are likely to carry out indiscriminate attacks in Uganda or to target foreign nationals.

Urging British nationals in Uganda to avoid crowded places, and to keep away from government and security buildings, the advisory did not share what fresh information it may have obtained.

Two weeks ago, elements reportedly linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) terrorist group attacked Mpondwe-Lhubiriha Secondary School in the southwestern district of Kasese, brutally killing 44 people, 38 of whom were students.

On May 26, militants from the Muslim extremist al Shabaab terror group attacked an African Union base manned by Ugandan soldiers in Buulo Marer in southern Somalia, leaving at least 54 soldiers dead.





Mr Harold Kaija, the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) deputy Secretary General, addresses journalists at party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala on July 3, 2023. PHOTO/SYLIVIA KATUSHABE





The police spokesperson, Senior Commissioner of Police (SCP) Fred Enanga, yesterday called for extra vigilance, but also noted that the UK alert offered non-specific information.

“The alert doesn’t mention the type of terrorists; we have the known enemy (ADF), and whether these threats are imminent or not. But of course, we do acknowledge their concerns and we are using the general information that they shared to determine what security response may be required by the Joint Security Agency (JSA),” SCP Enanga said.

He said security remains focused on the existing threat environment but also asks the public to be alert.



“We call upon the public to be aware and watchful of people who are always using recording equipment such as phone cameras,” he said.

“Where you see people making notes and [drawing] sketches, please take interest. People who pay close attention to specific entry and exit points, people loitering near or at premises for long hours … take interest in that”.

The public was also advised to take an interest in people who come asking about buildings; the layouts, security, parking and even those who drive at a very slow rate trying to surveil premises.

“As a country, we need to maintain our resolve. We invite the community to share responsibility and rally with the JSA to demonstrate that there is no space for terrorism in Uganda,” he said.

SCP Enanga said necessary measures, including high visibility patrols are in place.

The police spokesperson said ADF bases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) have been dismantled by Ugandan troops engaged in counter-terror operations across the border. Domestic terror cells have been broken up, disrupting recruitment and radicalisation activities, he said.

Meanwhile, some Kampala businesses which on Sunday hadn’t taken the UK government warning seriously, have stepped up enforcement of searches at access points.

Police was also reported to have directly contacted owners of places popular with foreign nationals to discuss security plans.

Joint military and police patrols were visible in parts of Kampala’s central business district.

“The terrorists are targeting areas which have high populations… The park is fully covered and we are bringing in more men to beef up [operations],” ASP Bosco Ambayo told Monitor.