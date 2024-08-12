FDC calls for public-private partnership to address Kiteezi landfill crisis

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has urged the government to adopt a public-private partnership (PPP) approach to manage solid waste in Kampala, in response to the Kiteezi landfill crisis.

"We think the PPP model will ensure a sustainable solution to the Kiteezi landfill crisis, reduce waste disposal risks, mitigate environmental hazards, create employment opportunities, and attract investment in waste management infrastructure," said Walid Lubega Mulindwa, the party's deputy secretary for publicity and documentation, while addressing the media on Monday.

The FDC's recommendations come after the Kiteezi landfill collapsed on Saturday, killing over 20 people and destroying property. Mr Mulindwa emphasised the need for a comprehensive waste management system, promotion of recycling and composting initiatives, and investment in modern waste-to-energy technologies.

"The PPP approach should prioritize environmentally friendly and sustainable practices. We are calling on the government to immediately close Kiteezi Landfill to prevent further risks to human life and the environment," he said.

The party is also demanding a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collapse and measures to prevent such tragedies in the future.

"We are deeply concerned that the KCCA and the government failed to address the issue of the landfill reaching full capacity in 2015, putting the lives of nearby residents at risk," Mulindwa said. "This incident is a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting public safety and environmental concerns."