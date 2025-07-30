FDC calls off delegates’ conference after selecting Nandala presidential flagbearer

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change has called off its delegates’ conference that was slated to happen on July 31, 2025. Instead, the party officials will hold a special national council to unveil their roadmap for the 2026 General Election.

Mr Jack Sabiti, the party's national chairman, said there would be no need to hold the national delegates’ conference since their presidential flagbearer had already been selected.

"I hereby call off the national delegates’ conference which was slated for tomorrow... Instead, I declare that a special national council will sit on August 13, 2025. I therefore direct that the secretariat make necessary arrangements for the special national council meeting," Mr Sabiti said.

In his withdrawal speech, the party president, Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi, pledged to work with their new flagbearer, Nathan Nandala Mafabi, who has been serving as the Secretary General of the once largest opposition party.

"I want to pledge to you, my brother James Nandala Mafabi Nathan, that I will walk with you, I will support you, and if there is only one person who will walk with you, that person is me," he said.

Mafabi posed a conciliatory tone and asked the party members to reach out to other political parties and change-seeking Ugandans to join FDC in the struggle to liberate the country from one-person rule.

He said he will run his campaign under the slogan of ‘Fixing the economy and fighting corruption.’



