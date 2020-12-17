FDC challenges EC to summon Museveni over holding rallies

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party yesterday challenged the Electoral Commission (EC) to summon all political candidates defying Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) during campaigns, including President Museveni.

FDC officials led by the party secretary general, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, were yesterday meeting the EC on behalf of their presidential candidate, Mr Patrick Amuriat, who failed to show up in person for the second time.

Addressing journalists shortly after the meeting, Mr Mafabi said the move by EC to only summon Opposition candidates over non-compliance with SOPs makes the public doubt its independence.

“We also want to see that candidate Museveni is being called to order, but for us, because we are not in power, we are the ones being called and the other is not. That’s where we say it is unfair treatment,” he said.

Mr Mafabi said the President has been seen holding huge rallies and processions.

The EC chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama, in his response, said they are ready to treat all candidates equally and if they learn that Mr Museveni is disobeying the SOPs, he will also be summoned.

Advertisement

“The EC wishes to inform you that we treat all candidates equally and all candidates are required to comply with the guidelines. If there is any candidate who is not complying, we shall handle him and treat him the way we have handled others and require him to follow the law. No candidate is above the law,” Justice Byabakama said.

“The need for us to observe SOPs are underscored by the unfortunate rise in the Covid-19 infections in the country. Therefore any candidate, without being urged by EC, should develop a sense of responsibility not to endanger Ugandans. We want to appeal and warn that if they continue to disobey the law, the EC will not have the choice but to take other measures so that they comply,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mr Mafabi noted that they showed up for the meeting to represent their presidential candidate who is busy on a campaign trail since he is not standing for the country’s top office as an independent. He was accompanied by the party chairperson, Mr Wasswa Biriggwa, and the party lawyer, Mr Julius Galisonga.

Mr Amuriat, in a handwritten letter that was presented to EC by Mr Mafabi, said the only free time he has to meet EC official after summons is on Christmas Day, and asked him to accept his apology for not turning up because of his busy schedule.

Justice Byabakama said they are yet to respond in writing to Mr Amuriat’s request.

Mr Mafabi also asked the Electoral Commission to petition the government through the Health ministry to account for the money spent on buying face masks.

Mr Mafabi noted that in several upcountry districts they have visited on the campaign trail, some residents have never even heard about the distribution of government facemasks.

Background

On December 10, the EC summoned both Mr Amuriat National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi over alleged persistent flouting of Covid-19 SOPs. Mr Kyagulanyi on Tuesday met the commission.