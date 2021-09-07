FDC dares govt on summoned MPs over Masaka killings

By Damali Mukhaye More by this Author

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said the summoning of National Unity Platform (NUP) MPs over the Masaka killings is diversionary.

Police last week summoned Kawempe North MP Muhammad Ssegirinya and Makindye West MP Allan Ssewanyana for allegedly orchestrating Masaka murders.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Najjanankumbi, the FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, said police should first investigate and get evidence on the MPs and present them to court instead of summoning them.

“It is not prudent to invite these MPs at this time. It would have been prudent to first investigate and gather the evidence on them and by the time you invite them, you just take them to court,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

“But now, you are inviting them and diverting people from looking at the real killers. People have now started discussing MPs. Even if the MPs are part of it, they should have waited as they monitor them so that they do not leave the country,”Mr Kikonyogo added.

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga yesterday said they have intelligence that the two MPs allegedly commanded the gruesome murders.

Advertisement

Mr Enanga said some of the suspects, who were arrested in connection with the murders, cited the two MPs.

Mr Enanga said the duo allegedly held a meeting in Ndeeba, Kampala, where they met some of the killers promising wealth.

Mr Ssegirinya, however, told Daily Monitor in an interview last week that he was being fought by his opponents to tarnish his name.

FDC also asked the government to deploy security and military across the country because the situation was spilling out of Masaka to other parts.

“This country has enough security to deploy, so the government should play its role of protecting citizens. It can withdraw the reserve forces deployed in Somalia to serve the people,” Mr Kikonyogonyogo said.

In the last five weeks, machete-wielding thugs have wreaked havoc in Greater Masaka killing at least 26 people and injuring others.

Ten people were last week charged in court over the killings. Police are yet to find out the motive.

[email protected]