FDC decries traffic disruptions for conference

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has decried traffic disruptions by police on some roads within the city as the country hosts the 19th Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The party spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, said the government had ample time to prepare for the NAM conference and to communicate the traffic diversions without inconveniencing travellers, who are being asked to use alternative routes.

Addressing journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi on January 15, he said traffic diversion on some of these roads has led to an increase in traffic fares as motorists use longer routes.

Traffic jams are also evident on the alternative routes.

“I remember during Covid-19, people were being advised to work from home. Travellers weren’t prepared for the diversions, which is inconveniencing,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

As the NAM summit commenced yesterday, travellers in and around Kampala found a hard time accessing the city since traffic was diverted. Those connecting to Entebbe and Munyonyo were most affected.

At the weekend, police issued traffic guidelines for NAM and Group of 77 (G77) + China summits for the safety of the delegates that are attending the meetings in Munyonyo.

According to the traffic guidelines by the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Speke Resort Munyonyo, no motorcycles will be allowed and the same applies to Kampala-Entebbe Expressway to Northern Bypass to Binaisa Road through Mulago Roundabout to Yusuf Lule Road and Nile Avenue which are the main routes.

Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said traffic will be diverted and disrupted when the need arises.

In the same way, boda boda stages were removed from Kampala as a way to reduce congestion, improve security, and increase street visibility for pedestrians and motorists, according to Kampala Capital City Authority officials.

At the same briefing, the FDC also raised concern about the closure of small businesses on major routes, saying that they should have been allowed to sell their commodities to the delegates.