FDC demands release of Bobi Wine's bodyguard, calls for accountability

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has demanded the immediate release of Edward Ssebuufu, popularly known as Eddie Mutwe, the civilian bodyguard of National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine. Mutwe was allegedly abducted on March 26, 2025, in Mukono District.

FDC Deputy Spokesperson Mr Richard Muyombya, in a press statement shared with Monitor on Sunday, May 4, 2025, called on the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, also the first son, to ensure Ssebuufu’s release and respect for the rule of law.

“As the FDC party, we stand for justice, democracy, and human rights. We will not tolerate such abuses and will fight for the rule of law and protection of citizens' rights,” Mr Muyombya said.

He further called upon all Ugandans to rally behind the demand for justice and accountability.

“We call on all Ugandans to join us in demanding accountability and justice for Ssebuufu and all political prisoners and those affected by human rights violations. We demand the swift release and safety of Ssebuufu, and a thorough and transparent investigation into his abduction must be conducted without delay. Those responsible must face the law,” he said.

Mr Muyombya condemned the continued pattern of human rights violations under the current regime.

“The FDC party strongly condemns the abduction and human rights violations of Eddy Mutwe and all others. The Constitution of the Republic of Uganda enshrines fundamental rights that must be respected at all levels. Security agencies must operate within the bounds of the law,” he added. “We demand the unconditional release of all individuals detained for political reasons, ensuring their rights to freedom of expression and association are respected.”

FDC’s statement comes just three days after Gen Muhoozi made a series of controversial posts on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, May 1, including a photo of a man resembling Mutwe, half-naked, which drew widespread condemnation.

In one post, Gen Muhoozi claimed Ssebuufu was being held in his basement “learning Runyankore” and said, “Now I'm practising on his so-called 'military commander'. Using him as a punching bag.”

He added, “I will only release Eddie to Mzee [President Museveni], when he gives me the order. He would have learnt the history of NRA/UPDF by then and will understand that NRM is a party that represents the whole country. It can never be defeated.”

In further posts, Gen Muhoozi escalated his threats: “I have only ONE warning to NUP's so-called 'Foot Soldiers'. If I can arrest your so-called 'Commander' like an Nsenene [grasshopper], imagine what I will do to you. You either disband, or you will face lethal consequences.”

He continued, “I captured NUP's military commander like a grasshopper (Nsenene). If they keep on provoking us, we shall discipline them even more. He is in my basement. Learning Runyankore. You are next! Correct, Kabobi! What will you do about it? Coward.”

The online remarks have sparked national concern, particularly after the police spokesperson, Mr Rusoke Kituuma, stated that police do not have Ssebuufu in their custody, creating confusion over his whereabouts and the legality of his detention.

On Friday, May 2, Ms Mariam Wangadya, Chairperson of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC), wrote to Gen Muhoozi instructing him to release Ssebuufu.

However, as of press time, no release had been effected.