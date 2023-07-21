FDC division can spill to other parties - Bobi

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) party yesterday warned political opposition colleagues against laughing at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), saying what is happening to the FDC can happen to any of the others.

Mr Robert Kyagulanyi comments came on the third day of even more dramatic developments inside the FDC whose divided leaders are embroiled in a bitter internal fight for the party’s soul.

Yesterday, the party’s national chairman, Mr Wasswa Birigwa, was reportedly held against his will inside the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi outside Kampala after he was violently prevented from addressing a scheduled press conference.

A gang of thugs was deployed by unknown persons inside the premises to thwart Mr Birigwa’s efforts, at one point exiting to beat up and rob journalists.

Mr Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, advised that other opposition groups should instead learn from what is happening at FDC.

“We must not celebrate when the dictator succeeds in putting down another political party opposing him. Instead, we must pick lessons. Fighting a military regime is no easy task,” he said.

Officially, the FDC and NUP do not enjoy the best of relationships, with leaders in either party clashing on ideological lines and over how to take on the ruling establishment.

FDC president, Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat, and his Secretary General, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi have recently accused senior colleagues of being in cahoots with NUP, a charge those named have, however, denied.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago, who is the FDC deputy president for Buganda, and the Kira Municipality MP Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the party spokesperson, were criticised by Mr Amuriat on Tuesday for what he alleged was their working in the interest of NUP.

For two weeks now, FDC party senior officials have been at each other’s throats, accusing one another – but without providing proof -- of pocketing billions of shillings from the State House to disorganise the party.

But the ruling National Resistance Movement party, though said to be secretly thrilled at the prospect of collapse at the FDC, has publicly protested their non-involvement in the unrest at Najjanankumbi.

Professor Venansius Baryamureeba, a former vice-chancellor of Makerere University and one-time presidential candidate who has since crossed to the ruling NRM, yesterday said what is happening in FDC is what he and others predicted.

Prof Baraymureeba, who has been a vocal critic of FDC and its leaders, said he talked about the death of FDC and its estranged child, the Alliance for National Transformation, sometime back.

“You see, if you check my tweets after the 2021 presidential election, they stated that FDC and Alliance for National Transformation were on their deathbed. So, last week and this week brings out all the signs. What is left is to go for prayers to ensure they rest well,” he said. He alleged, without providing evidence to support the claim, that Mr Ssemujju and Mr Lukwago are part of the problem and are now looking for an excuse to defect to NUP.

“Lukwago and Ssemujju are staging a major defection to NUP. They want it to appear as if FDC is tainted and is no longer accommodative. By the way, where is the Ssuubi party?” he questioned.