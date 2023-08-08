FDC drops Ssemujju as parliamentary chief whip

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has dismissed the Kira Municipality MP, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, as their party Chief Whip in Parliament as the row within the party deepens.

According to the letter written by the FDC Secretary General, Mr Nandala Mafabi addressed to the Speaker of Parliament, the party has appointed Mawokota South MP, Mr Yusuf Nsibambi, to replace Ssemujju with immediate effect.

“In accordance with section 6(1), the party hereby appoints Nsibambi as the party chief whip of FDC to replace Ssemujju,” Mafabi said in the August 7 letter.

Efforts to get a comment from Mr Mafabi were in vain as calls made to his known contact went answered, but the party president Mr Patrick Amuriat confirmed the development saying the decision was made by the party working committee which he chairs.

“Ssemujju is on record saying he cannot work with the FDC administrator including me and Mafabi. Since he is supposed to report to us, where are we going to get reports from parliament from him if he doesn’t want to work with us? Amuriat said.

We couldn’t get a comment for Ssemujju since his phone is off.

The dismissal comes at a time when the party is facing internal fights over dirty money allegations among other issues.