FDC faction questions delayed PFF registration





As the 2026 General Election draws closer, members of the Forum for Democratic Change’s (FDC)- Katonga faction have expressed concern over the alleged delay by the Electoral Commission in registering the People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party.

The Spokesperson of the Katonga-based faction, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, while addressing a weekly press conference at the faction’s head offices in Kampala yesterday, observed that the registration process had stagnated, despite fulfilling all the registration requirements last year.

“We are concerned by the delay by the Electoral Commission in registering the party. We have fulfilled all the requirements,” said Mr Ssemujju, also the Kira Municipality MP.

“On August 27, we submitted a request to reserve the name and symbol as required under the law. On November 29, we submitted the signatures as required by the law. For eight months, the Electoral Commission is still registering one party. We hope, but we have no reason to believe this is not intended,” he told the media on April 14.

Mr Ssemujju was accompanied by the faction’s National Deputy Chairperson, Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, and the Buhweju Member of Parliament, Mr Francis Mwijukye.

He asserted that they registered their political party to be able to participate in the civil electoral processes, whose timetable the ED issued long time ago. “Do they want to register us after elections? Then what will be the value? In Uganda, everything is possible,” Mr Ssemujju said.

The FDC Katonga faction broke away from the Najjanankumbi-based FDC over internal wrangling last year and started the process of registering a new party after its leaders wrote to EC seeking clearance to reserve the party name PFF and access forms to officially register the party.

The interim party president, who doubles as Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, flagged off the collection of signatures from voters across the country last year.

An October 2, 2024 letter from then Secretary of the Electoral Commission, Mr Leonard Mulekwa, stated that the leadership of the Katonga faction was expected to submit two copies of the yet–to-be registered party’s constitution, duly signed by authorised officers.

They were also tasked to submit the full names and addresses of at least 50 members from at least two-thirds of the districts in each of Uganda’s geographical regions listed in the second schedule of the Political Parties and Organisations Act, amended in 2020, being either ordinary residents or registered voters in the districts.

During the presser, Mr Ssemujju said PFF promoters, who appended their signatures on the registration form as a requirement for registration, will be informed of the next step in case the Electoral Commission doesn’t act as expected. “We will mobilise everybody who put a signature but will advise you accordingly, “he said.

EC responds However, when contacted, Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the spokesperson of the Electoral Commission, said the Commission was handling the registration process by the provisions of the Political Parties and Organisations Act, 2005.

Mr Mucunguzi attributed the delay to the gaps that were identified in the first batch of signatures that the promoters of PFF submitted to the EC.

“The law states that for an application to be complete, it must be accompanied by two copies of the constitution, at least 50 signatures or particulars of the supporters or members from two-thirds of the districts of Uganda, a description of the logo, symbol and slogan to use and a prescribed fee to be paid by the promoters,”Mr Mucunguzi said.

He added: “They must be aware that the first batch of signatures that they provided had to be verified by the Commission and the Commission established that some of them were incomplete, others had gaps and others needed to be replaced. We informed them to make good of those gaps, and they have worked and submitted another set.

The law requires and mandates the Commission to verify and due diligence on any submission made by anybody, seeking to register a political party.” Mr Mucunguzi noted that a political party is an important institution in the governance and politics of the country and that registration must follow the law.

“The law is clear in mandating the Commission to undertake that level of scrutiny to ensure that Ugandans get a political party that meets the representation and requirement required in the law.

The Commission takes pride when it sees Ugandans exercising their right to form a political party or organisation or indeed to belong to any political party because they are in a multiparty dispensation,” he said. When asked whether the process of registration would be complete before the 2026 polls, Mr Mucunguzi said the law doesn’t envisage that the procedures for registration of a party must target a particular electoral roadmap.

“The processes must be done in good time to follow the procedures required and if they happen to be in time, they can field candidates to participate under that political association. The law doesn’t necessarily envisage that registration is concluded at particular times,” he explained.