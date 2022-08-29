FDC files petition over Soroti East by-election result

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate in the Soroti East Division MP by-election has filed a petition at Soroti High Court challenging the outcome of the July 28 elections.

Mr Moses Attan Okia, through his lawyer J Byamukama of JByamukama & co advocates, in an August 26 petition indicated that there were glaring malpractices, militarisation of the by-election, and detention of his party agents.

Ms Christine Eyuu, the returning officer for Soroti City, who is also a respondent in the petition, on July 28, declared Mr Herbert Edmund Ariko of National Resistance Movement party as MP-elect for Soroti East Division having garnered 9,407 votes against Mr Attan’s 8,771. Mr Pascal Amuriat of Uganda Peoples Congress came a distant third with 115 votes.

Mr Ariko has jointly been dragged to court with the Electoral Commission and the returning officer, Ms Christine Eyuu. They are supposed to respond to the petition within 10 days.