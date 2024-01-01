FDC in early hunt for flag bearers

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) at Najjanankumbi is in an early hunt for flag bearers for all elective positions ahead of the 2026 elections.

In a December 30, 2023 statement, the party calls upon all individuals interested in contesting on the FDC ticket in 2026 to express their interest starting from January 12 to March 5.

“In preparation for the upcoming 2026 general elections, the National Council sitting on December 15, 2023 resolved that the party should start early identification of potential candidates for all elective positions,” the statement reads in part.

Speaking to this publication yesterday, Mr Boniface Toterebuka, the chairman of the party’s electoral commission, said individuals can pick expression of interest forms at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi and all party offices countrywide.

“We want to prepare as early as possible so that we can identify potential candidates as early as now. Those who are interested in the FDC ticket can show their interest now. We don’t want to reach a certain level and begin panicking, we should have candidates early enough,” he said yesterday.

Mr Toterebuka explained that after members have expressed interest to run for various positions, the party will select party flag bearers through primaries at a later date.

“There is expression of interest first that you want a certain position, if you want to be a member of Parliament, mayor, chairman of the district, president, among other elective positions, then after this process we will put a date for selecting flag bearers,”he said.

This comes at a time when FDC Katonga faction is planning for the National Delegates conference due on March 15.

However, Mr Toterebuka noted that people at Katonga have a chance to show their interest if any is willing to contest on FDC flag in the general elections.

Mr Harold Kaija, the interim secretary general of the FDC Katonga faction, said”: “We are not in the same boat. We are not pursuing the same goal so their destiny is different from ours. ..It doesn’t really bother us, they are looking for [President] Museveni’s candidates.”