FDC Katonga insists on new party name despite EC advise

The breakaway faction of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) yesterday said they will not change the proposed name and colour of their new People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party as guided by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The spokesperson of the Katonga-based faction, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, told the Monitor in a telephone interview yesterday that they have already responded to the electoral body’s September 4 letter.

“The only issue we have responded to EC in good faith is them saying we did not give them the printout of our colours, and symbol but for the name and colours, we shall not change because there is no justification in the law and common sense,” he said.

EC secretary Leonard Mulekwah in the letter informed the promoters of the PFF party that the name they chose closely resembles an already reserved People Power Front (PPF) party, which is likely to confuse members of the public.

He further noted that the party's choice of white and royal blue colours closely resemble those used by FDC. Commission spokesperson Julius Mucunguzi said theirs is just a guidance. “EC has not rejected the registration of the party but guided on what needs to be done because registering a political party is a process and this is part of it, we have written to them and will receive their responses and guide further,” he said.

But Mr Ssemujju said they have already responded to the EC letter, noting that they will not abandon their proposed name and colour.

“The FDC registered sky blue, red, yellow, it is not blue and blue has different shades. The dominant colour of NUP as registered with EC is blue, the colours of Justice Forum is blue, [Uganda Peoples Congress] UPC has blue in it and so many other parties. I find it strange that the same EC, which has registered other parties with blue, are now saying that our blue resembles the one of FDC...,” he said.

“The same EC has registered Democratic Party, Social Democratic Party, Bidandi Ssali's People's Progressive Party and Dr Abed Bwanika's People's Development Party where initials look the same... [For our case], they are exhibiting some bias ....the resemblance doesn't mean they are the same,” he added.