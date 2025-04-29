FDC-Katonga urges voters to check register

The leadership of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction yesterday urged eligible voters to scrutinise the National Voters’ Register currently on display by the Electoral Commission (EC).

The exercise aims to prevent voter exclusion ahead of the 2026 elections.

Speaking during a weekly press conference at the Katonga-based offices, Ms Salaam Musumba, Vice Chairperson of the FDC-Katonga faction under the yet-to-be registered People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) political party, said the 2026 elections must be used as a tool to drive the political change Ugandans seek.

“We are asking the citizens of this country to pay attention to the display of the register. Many young people are being excluded, yet they are hungry for change,” she said.

“Anybody hungry for change must fight for freedom and the change we so badly deserve. Please go and verify your registration.” Her remarks came two days after the EC commenced the display exercise on April 25.

According to the EC, the exercise, running until May 15, is intended to ensure that voters’ details and photographs match the register entries. The 2025/26 General Election roadmap indicates that polls will be held between January 12 and February 9, 2026.

Ms Musumba further pressed the EC to expedite the registration of the PFF party to provide the platform necessary for their political agenda. The FDC Katonga faction has criticised what it describes as a delay by the EC in registering the PFF Party.

Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, the faction’s spokesperson, said: “We are concerned by the delay by the Electoral Commission to register the party. We fulfilled all the requirements. On 27 August, we submitted a request to reserve the name and symbol. On 29 November, we submitted the signatures. For eight months, the EC is still processing one party. We hope — but we have no reason to believe — that this is not intended.”

“You register a political party to participate in elections based on a timetable you issued. Do they want to register us after the elections? In Uganda, everything is possible,” he added.

The Katonga faction broke away from the Najjanankumbi-based FDC last year and began the process of registering a new party. The interim PFF president and Kampala Lord Mayor, Mr Erias Lukwago, led the signature collection drive across the country.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC spokesperson, said the Commission is following the law and attributed delays to gaps identified in the initial batch of signatures.

“They must be aware that the first batch of signatures that they provided had to be verified by the Commission, and the Commission established that some of them were incomplete, others had gaps, and others needed to be replaced. We informed them of those gaps, and they worked and submitted another set,” he said.









