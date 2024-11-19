FDC members recount stories of torture after arrest in Kenya

Thirty-six members of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) Katonga faction yesterday shared harrowing experiences of how they were reportedly abducted from Kisumu, Kenya, and later returned to Uganda and charged with treason.

Speaking during a symposium on the rule of law at the faction’s offices in Kampala yesterday, the male members of the group accused soldiers of subjecting them to brutal beatings during detention. The female detainees accused male soldiers of undressing them while they were handcuffed. Some of the women claimed they were forced to urinate under the soldiers’ watch.

“We were brutally beaten and handcuffed with our hands tied behind. They drove us for about 14 hours without being permitted to ease ourselves. When we demanded to be untied, so that we can urinate, the soldiers undressed us and asked us to urinate while they were watching,” Ms Florence Lalam said.

Adding: “This was very embarrassing and should be handled and addressed by the Uganda Law Society of East Africa”. The group was arrested at a hotel in Kisumu, Kenya, on July 23 and transferred back to Uganda where they were remanded to Kitalya Prison on charges of treason. These were last month granted bail by the International Crimes Division of the High Court.

Ms Sarah Apale, another female victim, recounted that multiple soldiers stomped on her with heavy army boots and kicked her in the abdomen before holding her at gunpoint. “When we were remanded to Luzira, I started feeling sick. We pressured those in authority, and they eventually took me to the hospital. They told me I have an injury to one of my spinal cords, and I don’t know if it will heal,” Ms Apale said.

Ms Nasurudin Basalirwa, a male victim, recounted being attacked while he was sleeping when six soldiers stormed his room. “They mistook me for Sam, whom they believed was the group leader, and nearly beat me to death. They kicked me in the stomach, and since then, I’ve had severe abdominal and kidney pain. Some of us have even been vomiting blood,” Ms Basalirwa said.

Mr Paul Kawanguzi narrated that he heard beatings and noise coming from the rooms next door and tried to lock himself in, only for soldiers to break in and begin beating him at around 1am. “They beat us for about an hour in our respective rooms, asking what wehad come to do in Kenya. Then they took us outside, ordered us to board long army trucks with our hands cuffed behind our backs. It was a terrible experience,” Mr Kawanguzi said.

According to the victims, they were later handed over to Ugandan security forces before being presented in court and remanded to Kitalya and Luzira prisons. The allegations have stirred widespread concern over the detainees’ human rights, prompting calls from human rights organisations and the FDC leadership for a thorough investigation. The FDC faction’s leadership called for fair legal proceedings and an end to the use of force against political opposition.

The party officials attempted to match the Kenyan High Commission in Kampala to demand an official count of what happened, but they were blocked and arrested by police. Ms Salaam Musumba, the vice president of the FDC faction, yesterday said since then, they have never received any official communication from the Kenyan government on why their supporters were brutally beaten and arrested yet they were on an official duty.

“The High Commission of Kenya, we still demand your explanation on what transpired in your land. We shall not keep quiet because religious leaders have surrendered and have left us in the struggle,” Ms Musumba said.

The president of the Uganda Law Society, Mr Isaac Ssemakadde, who was invited as the guest speaker, asked the FDC faction to put the Kenyan government under pressure to explain what transpired. According to him, the Kenyan government must respect all the people who go to their country and must ensure no one is tortured over what he called fictitious crimes.

“The Kenyan Government should not be blinded by the treason cases slapped on the members because they are baseless. What they did was abduction and it was very bad. We are ready to stand with you as the Law Society should you opt for legal means,” Mr Ssemakadde said.

The party faction president, Mr Erias Lukwago, commended Mr Ssemakadde, saying he is the first ULS president to visit the opposition offices and standing for the rule of law to prevail.

BACKGROUND