FDC mess is demoralizing to other parties, supporters – Basalirwa

The party president of the Justice Forum (JEEMA), Mr Asuman Basalirwa, has urged his opposition counterparts in the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) to aim at ironing out the differences that appear to cause a deeper rift within the party, not to frustrate efforts to unseat President Museveni.

Mr Basalirwa who also doubles as the Bugiri Municipality MP reasons that such infightings in the FDC impeded the would be success of the opposition and the support that would be muscled up against the National Resistance Movement (NRM).

“As the political opposition in Uganda, the state of affairs concerns all of us because the stability of FDC, represents the stability of the entire opposition, given your record in resisting the current undemocratic tendencies in our country,” Mr Basalirwa’s letter to FDC leadership, reads in part.

The letter further reads: “As the enemy gleefully takes advantage of the situation, we risk demobilizing and demoralizing the troops that have stood with us in all nooks and crannies, crosses and vacations for the last three decades of the NRM misrule.”

Mr Basalirwa has since offered to play a mediative role to push for a reunion between the side of Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda and that of the party Secretary General, Mr Nathan Mafabi and the Party President Mr Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

“I am cognizant of the internal conflict resolution mechanisms embedded in our respective political organizations, but seek to buttress them by making myself available to offer a mediative role to resolve the impasse,” he said.

FDC reacts

In his reaction to the matter, the FDC deputy Spokesperson Mr John Kikonyogo stated that his party had scheduled to discuss the matter in depth when the party convenes a delegate’s conference on Friday.