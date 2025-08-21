FDC, NEED clash over party slogan

Tensions are rising between the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the National Economic Empowerment Dialogue (NEED), led by Mr Joseph Kabuleta, over the slogan “Money in the Pocket.” The FDC, which has for nearly 20 years campaigned under the slogan “One Uganda, One People” to crystalise the party’s message of national unity and inclusivity, recently adopted a new campaign slogan: “Money in the Pockets,” which is also claimed by NEED.

During the launch of his manifesto for 2026–2031, under the theme “Fixing the Country: Money in Our Pockets,” Mr Nandala Mafabi, the FDC flag bearer in the presidential race, said the party’s manifesto slogan is central to shaping the country’s political vision. He explained that the vision is structured around five key pillars: generating new income opportunities, promoting strategic investments, strengthening human capital, improving governance, and protecting special interest groups. He added that these pillars are designed to directly address the economic struggles faced by ordinary Ugandans.

Mr Kabuleta, who ran as an independent in the 2021 presidential election, said the slogan is legally registered to them and officially gazetted by the Electoral Commission. “I have written to the Electoral Commission asking them to explain why Nandala Mafabi, the FDC flagbearer, is using my slogan. That slogan was gazetted by the Commission, yet we see FDC repeatedly using it. We struggled for four years before the Commission registered us as a political party. We are tired of such unfairness,” Mr Kabuleta said at the launch of his presidential poster. He further warned that his legal team is ready to challenge both the EC and FDC in court should the slogan continue to be used.

Mr Mafabi dismissed Kabuleta’s claims as baseless. “He has nothing new to tell Ugandans. He is lacking ideas and has no plan for the country. We shall continue using that slogan in our campaigns because we have real solutions for Ugandans.” Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the EC’s spokesperson, said no official petition has been filed by NEED but emphasised that the matter can be resolved either through the Commission’s complaint process or through the courts. “The Commission is open to receiving any complaints on such matters. However, political parties are legal entities, meaning they can sue and be sued. If a party feels its slogan has been infringed upon, it can go to court, and the court will determine the rightful owner,” Mr Mucunguzi said.



