FDC outlines plan to rekindle its fortunes

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has launched its third strategic plan, with the party’s top brass saying it will “be our tool to fight dictatorship in this country.”

Presenting the five-year strategic plan to the National Council on Friday at the party’s headquarters, party president Patrick Oboi Amuriat said it will also be “a tool to strengthen our party [and] build brotherhood.”

Mr Amuriat added that the party will also constitute an operationalised council of elders, council of founders, retired senior leaders and elders of the party. These will have trustee powers and play an advisory role to engage with party members who have broken ranks with the party.

“You will be called upon as members of this party to go to every corner of this world to ensure that we are able to marshal necessary resources to run our party,” the FDC president said, adding that the party also intends to build partnerships with other democracy-seeking forces and organisations.

The plan, whose details can be amended in the next three months, focuses on turning the party into a revolutionary force that will ably engage and face the challenges of the on-going struggle for a democratic transition to a new Uganda.

Mr Amuriat said implementing the plan will re-energise the party into a robust political organisation that will strategically mobilise, awaken and empower members and supporters “to reclaim our country from dictatorship, to participate in meaningful elections only and to strongly defend our victory.”

Mr John Kikonyogo, the party’s deputy spokesperson, said this would be the third plan after two failed attempts.

“Even in class you may teach children and they fail, but you must repeat again and again,” he reasoned, adding: “We believe we are going to enforce it because now we have experience from the past mistakes.”

The FDC has in recent times been dogged by deep divisions that have seen party stalwarts, including Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, Winnie Kiiza and Alice Alaso depart. The net result of such departures was the party losing its grip on bastions such as Kasese and Rukungiri districts.