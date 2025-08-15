FDC pins hopes on Lalam to recapture Dokolo Woman MP seat

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, unveiled Ms Anna Grace Lalam Atine as its official flag bearer in the race for the Dokolo Woman parliamentary seat in the 2026 polls.

Since 2011, the Dokolo Woman parliamentary seat was under the custody of FDC's Cecilia Atim Ogwal, who died from a hospital in India on January 18, 2024.

However, both FDC and the family pinned their hopes on Dr Rosemary Alwoc – Ogwal's daughter – to retain the seat during the by-election held on March 21, 2024. Unfortunately, Dr. Alwoc lost the election to the opposition Uganda People's Congress (UPC) candidate, Ms Sarah Aguti Nyangkori.

Ms Aguti fetched 23,044 votes against Dr. Alwoc's 8,168 votes. Other candidates, including Ms Janet Rose Elau Okello of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party, garnered 14,001 votes; Ms Harriet Ageno of National Unity Platform (NUP) got 727 votes; Ms Esther Akullo Obote and Ms Rebecca Arao, both Independents, polled 790 votes and 439 votes, respectively.

After losing the election, Dr. Alwoc has been engaged in charity work in Dokolo, just like her late mother. However, while thousands of people are actively involved in political campaigns ahead of the forthcoming 2026 elections, Dr Alwoc is nowhere to be seen.

On Wednesday, the FDC leadership in Kampala unveiled Ms Lalam as its sole candidate to uproot UPC's Aguti. Despite the FDC's efforts, the road ahead may not be easy, according to some critics. The party faces an uphill task in convincing voters to support Ms. Lalam, who has been a member of NRM. To be honest, Ms. Lalam contested for the NRM flag during the March 2024 by-election but lost to Ms. Adong Elau Okello. She decided to run as an Independent but withdrew from the race on the day of the election.

Even when the electoral officials told voters that, though she was appearing on the ballot paper, candidate Lalam had already withdrawn from the race and should not be voted for, she still obtained 900 votes. In the recent NRM parliamentary primaries, Ms. Lalam did not give up. She contested again but lost the flag to Ms. Adong Elau Okello.

Why did Ms Lalam cross to FDC?

Ms Lalam said she first consulted widely before jumping out of the Yellow Bus. "I did not do this thing independently. I first sat down with most of my supporters and the people of Dokolo to inquire if the decision I was about to make was going to be successful for the district," Ms. Lalam told our reporter on the phone on Thursday, August 14, 2025. "They accepted and said, 'Grace, go, because we want to elect you.'"

If given the mandate, she promised to improve the education and health sectors in Dokolo and fight poverty. "Most of the time, when results for exams come back, if we are not number five from the last, then number three, and yet you find that in this Uganda of ours, education is the backbone of everything," she said. "As a teacher, what I want is to see that I strengthen education in Dokolo, because if our nation is not educated, what do you expect?"

Number two, the health system of Dokolo District is not good. We don't have a district hospital. I want to elevate health centre IIs to health centre IIIs, health centre IIIs to be upgraded to health centre IVs, and the current health centre IV to a district hospital.

But she is not alone in the race. She will face NRM's Adong Elau Okello and UPC candidate, who will be picked by the party during the primaries to be held this Saturday, August 16. Other political parties and Independent candidates are also eying the Dokolo Woman parliamentary seat.

The incumbent Dokolo Woman MP, Ms. Aguti, is battling for the UPC flag with Ms. Anna Okwir Bung. Ms. Okwir is a former Dokolo LC5 councillor representing Kangai Sub-county, chairperson of Peace Mothers' Association, and the leader of the Mothers' Union at Lira City-based St. Augustine Cathedral.

As the 2026 elections are fast-approaching, the FDC will need to pull out all the stops to ensure that their flag bearer, Ms. Lalam, emerges the winner. The party's leadership will have to rally behind her, mobilize supporters, and craft a compelling campaign message that resonates with the electorate.

In fact, only time will tell if the FDC can overcome the odds and uproot UPC from the Dokolo Woman parliamentary seat.



Who is Lalam?

She is a degree holder who left her teaching profession in 2017 and joined active politics.

She worked with several Non-Governmental Organisations in the northern Uganda’s districts of Pader, Kitigum, Gulu, and Yumbe.



