FDC presses govt to build regional cancer institutes

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party president has asked the government to establish cancer treatment institutes in every region to prevent suffering and crowding of agonised patients in Kampala.

Mr Patrick Oboi Amuriat said centralising treatment at Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI) in Mulago has led to the poor, often referred for return radiotherapy or chemotherapy sessions weeks apart, to mass up on the facility porches because they lack money for accommodation and transport fare.

“Our health care is a death sentence [and it doesn’t matter whether] you wear yellow from top to bottom,” he said, referring to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party official colours.

Mr Amuriat, who lost the 2021 elections to incumbent Yoweri Museveni, made the remarks at St Luke’s Anglican Church in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, while eulogising Alice Nabugembe Oguttu, the wife of Mr Phillip Wafula Oguttu, the co-founder of this newspaper and former leader of opposition in Parliament.

Alice succumbed to pancreatic cancer last Saturday, aged 61.

The FDC leader widespread inequality in the country has meant government officials circumvent a dysfunctional health care by flying for treatment abroad, leaving ordinary Ugandans to die helplessly at under-resourced and under-equipped health facilities.

Their manifesto offering, he noted, focuses on preventive rather than curative care, which they will implement when they dislodge President Museveni and takeover state power.

The church erupted in laughter, a rare cheerfulness at an otherwise emotional remembrance.

Describing Mr Oguttu as the “party strategist”, Mr Amuriat noted that Alice was an “impeccably neat” woman, a good wife and a generous host.

Picking on the state of cancer treatment facilities in Uganda, Mr Oguttu, addressing himself to his former school-mate Mr Mike Mukula, the ruling party’s vice chairman for Eastern Uganda, and government notables present questioned why tax payers’ money was not working for them.

“We pay taxes … and you [in leadership] provide us services … that is why we elect leaders,” he said, noting that he was disturbed when his wife was referred to be evaluated in Nairobi, Kenya, by Prof Godfrey Lule, a Ugandan doctor, whom he said should be working and treating Ugandans in Uganda.

Echoing his accounts at a vigil on Wednesday night, Mr Oguttu lauded family, relatives and friends for coming to his aid financially and emotionally when his wifewent down with cancer to supplement money they had raised by selling some property to treat her in India.

Tears welled and emotions rose in church yesterday when he said he worked an average of 16 hours a day while editor at the Weekly Topic and later Monitor newspaper, with Alice ably raising their 30 biological and foster children, and wondered how he would live with her gone to the land of no return.

“I didn’t know anything happening at home … she did everything … She took good care of visitors,” Mr Oguttu said, explaining that he only knew their children were displaced from their beds and made to sleep on mattress on the floor to create room for guests when they asked him when they will ever sleep in the house on their beds.

Alice, he noted, did everything for him that he spent the past two years returning the love and favour.

Eulogy

“Money is not everything,” Mr Oguttu noted, “Love your family. Love. Please, love your family and you are here because of love. I love you.”

Their eldest daughter Martha, speaking on behalf of her siblings, said their latemother taught them how to be good wives, and how to love and care for everyone.

Mr Robby Muhumuza, a member of the Board of Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), publisher of Monitor and owner of NTV-Uganda and KFM and Dembe radios, described late Alice as a “remarkable” woman who left “indelible marks on many” as an entrepreneur, educationist and home owner.

The life of a journalist and editor of a fearless and independent media house like The Monitor, he said, can be “very hectic, to say the least, and Hon Wafula … had many confrontations with the powers that be in his chosen occupation of speaking truth to power without fear or favour”.

According to Mr Muhumuza, the lifestyle turned more hectic when Mr Oguttu joined politics and won a parliamentary seat, rising to Leader of the Opposition in the Parliament.

“Throughout all this, Mama Alice Oguttu has been there for him and has provided the much needed support, companionship, morale boosting and encouragement that Hon Wafula has needed to succeed, and for this, we are truly grateful,” he said, flanked by fellow Board member Ms Susan Nsibirwa, NMG-U Managing Director Tony Glencross and senior management team.

Ms Justine Lumumba, the minister for General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, said Alice dedicated her life to raise a successful family and supplemented her husband rather than compete with him as many spouses do, yet she was educated and able to do if she wanted.

“We picked some values and applied them in our homes,” the former NRM secretary general said.

NMG-Uganda’s long-time lawyer James Nangwala, who is an in-law to Mr Oguttu, said “we gave our sister to you to love and for keeps”.