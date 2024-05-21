FDC questions choice of Byakagaba as IGP

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has questioned the appointment of Mr Abbas Byakagaba as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Mr Byakagaba, who has been recalled from retirement, replaces Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola who also retired from the Force two months ago.

The FDC spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, told journalists at the party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday that President Museveni’s decision to appoint a retired police officer is a vote of no confidence in the serving officers.

“We believe this demoralises the officers in the Force because we are working for promotion from one position to another,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

“When someone is promoted, many others are promoted simultaneously. But here comes the President appointing someone who had retired, which means there is no vacancy created for someone to be elevated to other ranks,” he added.

Presidential press unit responds

However, Mr Faruk Kirunda, the deputy presidential press secretary, said Mr Museveni has not broken any law in the IGP’s appointment.

“No law bars the President from appointing a retired officer to the IGP position. If it was there, the President respects the law and would have taken that into account.”

He added: “He can appoint a civilian if he so wishes. But the IGP is vetted by Parliament, which will do its job to determine if the appointee is qualified.”

The FDC also condemned the appointment of Mr Frank Mwesigwa as the director of police operations, saying he was involved in the arrest of then presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, which led to riots in Kampala that led to the death of more than 50 people.