FDC’s Nandala Mafabi pledges to revive cotton growing in Bukedi

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi has vowed to restore cotton growing in Uganda’s impoverished Bukedi region, describing the crop as the “backbone of the region” and a pathway out of poverty.

Speaking during rallies in Budaka and Kibuku districts, Mafabi said the collapse of the cotton industry had left Bukedi, once a thriving agricultural hub, struggling with deep poverty and unemployment.

“As FDC, once in power, we have to revive cotton cultivation with better prices so that people earn income. Currently, cotton being used to make clothing is just imported,” Mafabi told his supporters on Tuesday.

He blamed the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government, led by President Museveni, for what he called four decades of mismanagement and neglect.

“The NRM has been in power for the last 40 years but Ugandans are poor with limited access to drugs and education. It has nothing to offer apart from plundering taxpayers’ money,” he said.

“It has invested in posters and advertisements, yet that money could be channelled to key services for Ugandans,” he added.

Mafabi pledged to overhaul the country’s ailing health system, arguing that citizens should not have to fly abroad for medical treatment.

“This government has completely neglected to improve the health sector,” he said.

He also promised to raise teachers’ salaries across the board.

“As FDC we are committed to have better and equal pay for all teachers,” he declared, adding that his government would provide free education for teachers’ children from primary to university and free lunch to all pupils in public primary schools.

In a pitch to small business operators, Mafabi said if elected, the FDC government would offer affordable motorcycles to boda boda riders through a loan scheme to shield them from exploitative moneylenders.

He further pledged to expand social protection for the elderly.

“If we are in power, the older persons above 65 years will each month get Shs 60,000,” he told cheering supporters.

The rallies, however, were briefly marred by clashes at Kachomo Trading Centre, where police fired bullets to disperse rowdy youths who threw stones at FDC supporters. The situation was later brought under control after five ringleaders were arrested.

Mr Mafabi called for calm, urging supporters to focus on the upcoming 2026 general election, where he hopes to unseat President Yoweri Museveni. “I challenge Ugandans to turn up in big numbers to vote FDC into power come January 15, 2026,” he said.

Mafabi among seven candidates officially nominated by the Electoral Commission to challenge President Museveni, who has ruled Uganda for nearly 40 years. Uganda will hold its General Election on January 15, 2026.