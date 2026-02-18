FDC’s Nsibambi defects to NRM after losing parliament seat

Veteran law don Yusuf Nsibambi has defected to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) days after meeting President Museveni at State House, Entebbe, following his loss in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

Nsibambi, a historical member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), recently declared his retirement from active politics after losing the Mawokota South constituency to the NRM candidate, Suzan Nakawuki.













He was on Wednesday, February 18 officially welcomed to the ruling party by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and the party Secretary General, Richard Todwong.

“We have come here very early this morning to welcome you, and in our culture, a home that has visitors all the time is considered successful. When people keep coming, it means there is something good happening there,” Ms Among said.

She lauded Nsibambi for making what she described as the right decision by choosing what she called the team that delivers for Ugandans.

UPDATE: The outgoing Mawokota South MP, Yusuf Nsibambi, has joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He has been officially welcomed by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and the party Secretary General, Richard Todwong. The veteran law don, formerly a member of… pic.twitter.com/rIK5CSUAg8 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 18, 2026

The Bukedea Woman MP also revealed that many Independent MPs were warming up to work with the ruling party.

“We have over 20 Independent Members of Parliament who are rising and want to work with the party. We are ready to work together for the good of our country,” she said.

Nsibambi said his decision to defect from the opposition followed several engagements with NRM leaders and a reflection on his political journey.

“When we were in FDC, we thought we could deliver on the side of defiance, but it was all in vain. Our numbers keep falling, and the leadership is not straight, so I have decided to join NRM for more service delivery...I have never been NRM. In all the debates I have been involved in, I have been castigating NRM...Coming up with this decision was just recent. No one can believe that I lost the Mawokota North MP seat, but I sincerely lost. The population is seeing something different from what we as politicians see. Don't see politics as it is,” Nsibambi, who has been serving as the FDC deputy president for Buganda (Central), said shortly after being unveiled by NRM as a new party member.







He was a lecturer of law for nearly 27 years before joining active politics.

"I was not cheated; the people simply did not elect me despite my service. At some of my polling stations, I got only three votes, even when I had agents on the ground,” he said.





WATCH: The outgoing Mawokota South MP, Yusuf Nsibambi, has joined the National Resistance Movement (NRM). He has been officially welcomed by the Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among, and the party Secretary General, Richard Todwong. The veteran law don, formerly a member of… pic.twitter.com/ZrlQh6BxNq — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) February 18, 2026

After losing the MP seat, Nsibambi withdrew several forms of support he had previously provided to his constituents, including disconnecting a power transformer that had brought electricity to several villages—a move that temporarily paralysed work and disrupted daily life in the area.

Nsibambi has been unapologetic about this decision.

“I bought the transformer. Where the land in which the powerline goes through is mine. The poles are mine. They should tell me where they got the permission to get power from the transformer that I bought,” he said in a recent media interview.

He stirred more debate after recently meeting President Museveni alongside other politicians, including Latif Ssebaggala Ssengendo and Moses Kabuusu, both long-time opposition figures. While some observers speculated that Nsibambi was seeking positions in government or trying to recoup campaign investments, he insisted his meetings are for national dialogue.

“I have been meeting President Museveni even before now. This year alone, I have met him twice. We want to engage Museveni on issues affecting the nation. We want to see how we can eliminate tribalism, reduce political violence, tackle political imprisonment, and calm the political unrest,” Nsibambi said recently.

During his unveiling as a new member of the NRM on Wednesday, he described Mr Museveni as a "good person who listens."

“When I talked with President Museveni, I realised he is a good person who listens to everyone. That is not what I experienced on the Opposition side...About 150 of my supporters are ready to join NRM. They are tired of fights and want talks,” he said.

Mawokota South MP Yusuf Nsibambi (4th left) and other opposition-leaning leaders meet President Museveni to discuss ways to curb political unrest and tribalism in Uganda at State House Entebbe. PHOTO | FILE

Nsibambi’s openness about meeting Museveni has drawn criticism from opposition veterans. Dr Kizza Besigye likened Nsibambi to Kikonyogo Kanoonya, a National Resistance Army (NRA) fighter who surrendered to Obote’s army when the going got tough.

“Oyite Ojok had cornered us in the Luweero jungles. He even dropped leaflets imploring us to surrender, believing we were losing the war. Kanoonya surrendered, thinking we had lost. I have nicknamed my friend Yusuf Nsibambi, Kanoonya,” Besigye said.

His five-year tenure in Parliament was marked by tension within the FDC. A long-time ally of Dr Besigye, he chose to remain aligned with Nathan Nandala Mafabi and Patrick Oboi Amuriat instead of joining Besigye’s People’s Front for Freedom (PFF). In splitting from FDC, PFF leaders accused Nsibambi’s group of mishandling funds, a claim he denies.



