FDC’s Nyanjura reappointed  deputy Lord Mayor

By Amos Ngwomoya More by this Author

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago yesterday reappointed Ms Doreen Nyanjura as deputy Lord Mayor during a council meeting at City Hall.

Ms Nyanjura, a member of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party is the Makerere University female councillor. She was first appointed deputy Lord Mayor in June 2020.

The Lord Mayor also appointed National Unity Platform’s (NUP) John Mary Ssebuwufu as minister in charge of finance and Mr Hakim Kiiza as minister in charge of works and physical planning.

FDC’s Olive Namazzi was appointed minister in charge public health and education.

Mr Ssebuwufu is a male councillor representing Nakawa while Mr Kiiza represents Lubya parish in Rubaga Division. Ms Namazzi represents Nakawa A.

Ms Nyanjura pledged to continue fighting for the rights of the ordinary Kampala city dwellers and ensure justice for all.

“I will be firm in the non-tolerance of those who come with treachery and all manner of sabotage as they seek to betray the common man of Kampala whether directly or otherwise,’’ she said.

This newspaper was, however, unable to establish why Mr Lukwago dropped Kampala Central’s male councillor Moses Kataabu as minister of finance. Mr Kataabu has been Mr Lukwago’s right hand man since 2016.

Executive council

Unlike the previous terms where the Lord Mayor was speaker and chairperson to council, the 2019 KCCA Amendment Act created adjustments in the roles of both the technical and political wing at City Hall.

According to Section 14 (a) of the Act, there shall be a city executive committee for the council which shall perform the executive functions.

The executive committee consists of the Lord Mayor, who is the chairperson, the deputy Lord Mayor, (vice chairperson), and three others appointed by the Lord Mayor from among the members of the council.

The law further created the office of speaker and deputy speaker and these are to be elected by councillors in a secret ballot.



