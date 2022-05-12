FDC’s Omoro candidate safe and free, police say amid kidnap claims

Police in Aswa River region have said they are investigating claims that the Forum for Democratic Change Party candidate for the Omoro County by-election Mr Dick Denis Owani was kidnapped.

Ms Damalie Nachuha, the Aswa River region police commander told the Monitor in an interview that they had started investigating the matter to ascertain the reality behind it.

“We are following up the matter and if we find out that it was true, we shall then bring those involved to book,” she said.

Ms Nachuha was however quick to add that they have spoken to Mr Owani and confirmed that he has been set free and that he is safe from any harm.

“What I am sure of is that for now, he is safe, we have reached out to him personally, we believe any time from now, he will be at Electoral Commission district offices for nomination, and we shall question him,” she said.

Information the Monitor accessed from the police in Omoro indicates that the candidate claimed he was allegedly abducted by occupants of a certain vehicle that were trailing him.

BREAKING: Our candidate for Omoro county Owani Dick Denis has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen ahead of his nomination today.



His whereabouts are yet to be Known. pic.twitter.com/N6BcDGux2W — FDC (@FDCOfficial1) May 12, 2022

“He claims they (kidnappers) caught up with him from Adyeda village in Omoro District but later abandoned him at Corner Kamdini in Oyam District,” Mr David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River region police spokesperson stated.

“We do take matters of threats to life including abductions seriously, our territorial teams in Aswa and North Kyoga have interested themselves in the matter and opened inquiries to help prove or disprove the allegations,” he added.

When contacted, Mr Owani confirmed that he had been set free earlier on and that he was on his way to Omoro District Headquarters for his nomination.

According to Mr Moses Kagona, the Omoro District Electoral Commission Returning Officer said that four candidates were booked to be nominated on Thursday.

“In my records, four candidates booked today to be nominated, so we are expecting more than three candidates to come, out of these people, today we have nominated one persons, Onen Jimmy Walter, Independent,” Mr Kagona said.