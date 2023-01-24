FDC’s Wanyoto in trouble over support for Muhoozi

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) parliamentary candidate in the 2021 General Election, Mr Paul Wanyoto, faces dismissal from the party after he voiced his support for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba’s presidential ambitions.

Mr Wanyoto, who was the party flag bearer for Northern Division in Mbale City, was one of the main coordinators of Gen Kainerugaba’s visit to Mbale city on Sunday.

Mr Wanyoto, a lawyer by profession, is the younger brother of National Resistance Movement (NRM) chairperson of the Women’s League, Ms Lydia Wanyoto.

Other coordinators of the Sunday visit were Mr Richard Wanda, the MP for Bungokho Central and chairperson of Bugisu Parliamentary Caucus (NRM), and Ms Connie Galiwango, the woman MP for Mbale City, who is an independent.

Speaking at St Andrews Cathedral in Mbale City, Mr Wanyoto said he would support Gen Kainerugaba’s presidency.

“Should he choose, like he may, to run for the presidency, I pledge to support him. All people have ambitions, I also have ambitions. I would also love to get the presidency but I don’t have capacity and he has the capacity,” he said.

Gen Kainerugaba, who is still a serving four-star general, said in a tweet in October last year that he wants to become Uganda’s president to repay his “great mother”.

However, Mr Wanyoto’s remarks attracted mixed reactions, with many questioning his loyalty to the FDC party.

Ms Margaret Wokuri Madanda, the FDC chairperson in Mbale City, said any member of the party who engages in activities that are hostile to the party faces automatic dismissal.

“He was part of the organising team and also actively mobilised for Gen Kainerugaba’s visit contrary to the party constitution. I think he has joined the MK group,” Ms Wokuri said, adding that as a party, they remain strong.

Mr Badru Masaba, the FDC secretary general for Mbale City, described Mr Wanyoto’s action as regrettable, adding that they will convene a meeting soon and take action with guidance from the top leadership in Kampala.

Mr Ayub Madoi, one of the FDC supporters, however, blamed the party leadership for influencing the voting of Mr Wanyoto as flag bearer in the party primaries.

“We knew all along that Mr Wanyoto was a mole. He used his money to get the FDC flag for personal interests,” Mr Madoi said.

However, Mr Wanyoto, who is also the chairperson of Mbale City Land Board, insisted that he is FDC and that “MK project is a revolution”.

Daily Monitor learnt that Gen Kainerugaba was persuaded to visit Bugisu and Sebei after a section of coordinators from the area led by Mr Kalifani Chemutai quit, saying the project was a sham.

The coordinators then told this newspaper that they resolved to dissociate from the MK group and form their own political party after they found him not committed to replacing his father.

But the First Son’s visit also further divided the NRM in the area, with some party leaders disassociating themselves from the activities and calling for disciplinary action against the members who took part.

Mr Robert Kisesi, the secretary for NRM party in Mbale City, said whoever participated in the Gen Kainerugaba activities acted contrary to the party guidelines.

“Gen Kainerugaba is still a serving officer and it’s illegal to support a serving officer. In any case, he is not supposed to get involved in partisan politics. As party leadership, we have a plan of endorsing Museveni as sole candidate in the coming elections,” he said, adding that those who were involved will be cautioned.

“We will caution them where necessary and we can forward them to the next level of the disciplinary committee,” he said.

However, one of the regional coordinators said they support Gen Kainerugaba because they have been frustrated by the leadership of President Museveni for the past 37 years.

Mr Micheal Maranga Mawanda, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Igara East, who is also the national chairperson of the MK project, said their journey to popularise their presidential candidate has started in the Sebei Sub-region to ensure continuity of theruling NRM party in power.

“We have now planted a political garden and we are going to traverse the whole country popularising our brand MK. We want to see the NRM continue to hold power,” he said.

Mr Twalla Fadil, the MP for Tingey County in Kapchorwa District, who is also the regional coordinator for Sebei, said they are ready to support Gen Kainerugaba in 2026.

What they say

