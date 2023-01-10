FDC set to write to Gen Saleh over Lukwago chits

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said they will officially write to Gen Salim Saleh over the chits that are circulating purporting that he has withdrawn his support from Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago.

The FDC deputy spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, said the party needs to know if Gen Saleh is the author of the chits and if so, he should explain what kind of support he was giving to their party vice president.

Mr Kikonyogo noted that the party will investigate the matter until the truth is brought out to clear the name of Mr Lukwago.

“We don’t know the authenticity of these chits, so as the party, we are going to use all means at our disposal to get a response from Gen Sale as a person. Was he the author of these chits or someone else is using his name?

If it is someone else, why has he taken long to disown them?” he wondered.

Justification

He added: “We can’t allow it to pervade the air for long because people may believe it and it has an impact on the leadership of our party.”

Mr Kikonyogo said if it comes out that what is going around is true, the party will deal with Mr Lukwago, according to its constitution.

WATCH: Why Gen Salim Saleh wants Erias Lukwago to apologise

Addressing journalists at party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, Kampala, yesterday, Mr Kikonyogo said such actions are meant to weaken the opposition like it has been the trend.

Public trust

He explained that political parties survive by public trust and if they lose the trust, it becomes hard to regain it, hence calling on the general public not to believe what is going on until the truth is discovered.

“... [a lot] of people are trying to push us away, when Gen Mugisha Muntu and his group left, everybody wrote us off. We fought hard to bring our party to where it is now,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

Last week, social media was awash with chits said to be coming from Gen Saleh to Lord Mayor Lukwago, saying that the former has withdrawn all the support he has been giving the latter until he apologised.

The chits have left members of the public confused about their authenticity since Gen Saleh has not come out to own or disown them.

However, Mr Lukwago has come out and denied any links with General Saleh.