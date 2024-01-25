FDC targets youth in new mobilization campaign

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has unveiled plans to initiate mobilization and recruitment efforts, targeting students from secondary schools to universities.

Jack Sabiiti, the FDC party chairman, announced this motive, citing the need for increased membership.

“This time we are putting much emphasis on recruiting the youth in the party, and we want to have many branches in schools,” he said at a reconciliation meeting with FDC leaders from Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions in Fort Portal City on Wednesday.

“My coming to this region is to instruct the district party leaders to start recruitment of youth, and at the top party leadership, we are working on a system on how to handle the recruitment in schools,” he added.

According to Sabiiti, many current party members joined during their time in educational institutions.

Still on Wednesday, Sabiiti urged leaders to avoid politics of isolation, emphasizing the need to avoid supporting political parties based on religion or culture but rather on ideology.

Meanwhile, leaders from the Tooro and Rwenzori sub-regions raised concerns about the party's insufficient membership at the village level compared to other parties and attributed this challenge to a lack of mobilization resources.

Joseph Kyarugonza, the party secretary-general for Kabarole District, called on the top party leadership to come to the grassroots level to begin recruitment.

He noted that the absence of offices in districts for better coordination and limited resources hinder local leaders from effective mobilization, unlike other parties.