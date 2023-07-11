FDC tasks govt to avail funds for LC elections

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has tasked the government to avail funds for local council (LC) elections after the village bosses’ tenure expired yesterday.

The party deputy spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, made the remarks while addressing journalists during their weekly press briefing in Kampala yesterday.

He said LCIs and LCII offices are very important because they are nearest to the people, and “if not in place, a lot of things will not work out’’.

FDC is worried that if their term expires, courts may deny people bail on grounds that the letters from LCIs are invalid.

“If you don’t have an LCI letter, they cannot give you bail. We are heading for a situation where you apply for bail, get a letter of LC1, and the representative of the DPP will tell you that the letter is invalid because that office expired, so they should not take that exercise as a joke,” Mr Kikonyogo said.

He further explained that land transferred during the expired tenure may face court challenges in the near future.

“You know the land agreement which is made most of the time by an LCI as a witness. You may take your land title to court after some years and someone can challenge you that the LC who signed on your agreement or title had his office expired by then,’’ Mr Kikonyogo added.

Mr Kikonyogo has advised the courts that instead of asking for LCI letters, they can use National IDs until new chairpersons are elected.

“Courts should have machines where you put your fingerprint and all details can be printed out,” he said.

FDCs call follows a government position that there is no money to fund the elections.

Background

In April, the Electoral Commission submitted a request for Shs60.8b to the government so that they would conduct elections for LCI and LCII officials.

Last week, the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, told Parliament that the LCs will remain in office when their term expires, but the FDC said there is no provision in law to extend their term of office.

Ms Nabbanja blamed the issue on the lack of funds to conduct LC elections.