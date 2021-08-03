FDC tasks govt to open all sectors of economy 

By Franklin Draku More by this Author

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has asked government to end the ongoing lockdown and allow all sectors of the economy to operate. The party also says all educational institutions must be allowed to reopen so that learners can catch up with the lost time.

While addressing the weekly press conference yesterday at the party headquarters at Najanankumbi, the party spokesperson, Mr Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda, told journalists that government cannot continue to lock down some sectors of economy while others operate.

“We welcome the reopening of the country after a 42-day lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus. We, however, demand that other sectors of society be immediately opened up,” Mr Ssemujju said.

He said some markets were allowed to operate during the lockdown and despite the congestion, they didn’t register alarming numbers of infections.

Mr Ssemujju said the same markets can be used as a source of research on how they mitigated the infections.

The FDC steward said there should be no reason places of worship should still remain closed when they have fewer people than the markets. He also asked government to incorporate religious leaders into the Covid-19 taskforces both at local and national level.

“Religious institutions should be asked and where necessary facilitated to offer counselling services to the people affected by the pandemic. The FDC thinks religious institutions cannot be the target of prolonged closures each time we are hit with a new wave,” Mr Ssemujju added.

Education aspect

Mr Ssemujju also asked government to reopen education institutions. He said there is no sign that Covid-19 will end soon and, therefore, closing schools will only worsen the situation.

“The FDC, even as it demands and carries out further scientific analysis on the seasonality of Covid-19, proposes the reopening of schools before the country is hit by a third or another wave. The syllabus must be condensed and taught quickly,’’ he said.

He said instead of a three months term, school terms can be reduced to one month and studies that require physical interaction with teachers should be carried out and learners sent back home for revisions with enough materials.

“We must create our own conditions for survival. The proposal to reopen schools after vaccinating children is day dreaming. How can a country that has failed to vaccinate vulnerable people estimated at four million even think of vaccinating 15 million children?” Mr Ssemujju wondered.

He said university education that requires research and personal reading can be taught on a long distance basis.

“If schools do not open up during this time when the second wave is subsiding, we risk causing another stampede after opening them towards the third wave. Children such as senior one and five that had been earlier taught should report to schools next week for promotional exams,” he said.

The FDC tasked government to provide full accountability of all the money released from the consolidated fund for purposes of fighting against Covid-19. Ms Ssemujju said some senior government officials have turned the fight against Covid-19 into an enterprise and are awarding themselves lucrative deals to supply various items.

