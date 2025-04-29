FDC ticket for MP race costs members Shs100,000

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has launched its electoral roadmap ahead of the 2026 General Election. Nominations for the presidential flag bearer are also scheduled for next month.

According to the roadmap released by the party's electoral commission chairperson, Mr Boniface Toterebuka Bamwenda, the party's presidential flag bearers will be nominated on May 5 and 6 at party headquarters.

“To become a presidential candidate, you must be a national leader. Your form also indicates the person to propose to you and the seconders, three of them. Then another 20 delegates from four geographical regions of Uganda,” Mr Toterebuka said.

He added: “That means you have to get five [delegates] from the different regions of Uganda, and no delegate can propose any other candidate. You are in for one presidential candidate.”

While addressing journalists at party headquarters in Kampala City yesterday, Mr Toterebuka revealed that the nominated presidential candidates will then be subjected to a public debate and, thereafter, will start their campaigns from May 19 to July 29. On July 31, the party will hold a National Delegates Conference to elect the party's presidential flag bearer who will hold the party flag in the 2026 General Election.

MPs, chairpersons

In addition, the chairperson of the electoral commission also noted that the party will hold party primaries for various elective positions, including Members of Parliament (MP), LCV chairpersons, municipality mayors, LC, councillors, and sub-county chairpersons.

Nomination of candidates (MP, LCV chairpersons, and municipality mayors) will be on June 9 and 10 and party primaries at all levels will be held from June 26 to July 5. “Those of you who want to join the 12th Parliament, please be ready for nomination,” Mr Toterebuka said.

He added that the party had revised the nomination fees, maintaining the Shs5 million for party presidential flag bearers and that the party introduced a fee on some of the other elective positions, which were free during the previous election.

The positions where nomination fees have been introduced include MPs, who will pay Shs100,000, district and city chairpersons who will pay Shs50,000, municipal and division mayors will pay Shs20,000 as a nomination fee, while councillors at LCIII, LCIV, and LCV won’t pay any fees.

“My dear practitioners, the men and women of the FDC, the ball is in your hands. You are free to engage in this exercise, and then you defend the party as we go into the general election,” Mr Toterebuka said.

Why new charges

Responding to queries on why the party has introduced a nomination fee on positions that have been free in previous elections, Mr Toterebuka said: “The sudden change in certain areas depends on situations; many of our people, many Ugandans are facing financial hardships.”

The party's secretary for publications and documentation, Mr Warid Lubega, said the money is just a commitment fee that will help in party activities. “In many areas, we are going to organise primaries, and the party needs money to organise primaries where we have more than two candidates. So the party needs money to sustain it,” Mr Lubega said.

He added: “FDC is built by members' contributions. So we don't expect money coming from heaven to sustain this party. The money that sustains the party is membership subscription, and therefore we are going to an election to get money that will sustain us in this very important exercise as we go to 2026 elections.”

According to the Electoral Commission approved Roadmap for the 2025/2026 General Elections election for various elective positions will be between January 12 and February 9.

Ticket prices

Nomination fees

Party presidential flag bearer - Shs5 million

MP - Shs100,000

District and city chairperson - Shs50,000

Municipal and division mayors - Shs20,000

All councillors that LC III, LCIV and LCV - Free



