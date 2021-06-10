FDC to hold crisis meeting after Museveni appoints party VP minister

By Monitor Reporter More by this Author

Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president Patrick Amuriat has revealed that the party's National Executive Committee (NEC) will soon meet and decide on the replacement for Buganda region Vice president Ms Joyce Ssebugwawo.

This is after Ms Ssebugwawo was appointed state minister for ICT and national guidance by president Yoweri Museveni.

Amuriat early this week revealed that Ms Ssebugwawo had not yet officially notified the party on whether she's leaving or not but said ''her name appearing on President Museveni’s list means she was consulted and is likely to accept the offer.''

Meanwhile, he has advised her to accept the appointment well knowing that ''she will also be used and dumped like other members of the opposition.''

Opposition National Unity Platform party has equally urged Ms Ssebugwawo to be 'extra-careful' before taking up a ministerial position in the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi says such appointments do not come as a surprise, further warning the opposition and Ms Ssebugwawo to learn from previous appointments.

