FDC to launch e-registration for West Nile party members

The oppositionForum for Democratic Change (FDC) has set July 27 for the launch of electronic registration of party members in West Nile after the main unveiling of the system in Kampala last month.

FDC says all West Nile region party delegates will be transported to Arua City to participate in the launch as party members will be registered using a computer or smart phones through an online portal.

“The system will ensure all the details of party members are captured using the national identity cards,” FDC leaders said at the weekend.

FDC deputy president in charge of Northern Uganda Hassan Kaps Fungaroo said the move is part of the party’s digital embrace.

“Since FDC is changing the world with ICT and soon taking power from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), the party members must be equipped and trained on ICT to replace paper work which is time consuming,” Fungaroo told delegates in Nebbi Municipality.

The new system, among other things, replaces the traditional blue FDC party card.

When asked about the cost, Fungaroo said, party members will be required to pay a membership fee of Shs5,000, using the online payment system to get an FDC Identity card.

According to FDC, the party has registered over 2,000 party members nationwide using the online electronic registration system since its launch in Kampala.

Meantime, attendees of the delegates meeting urged internal reconciliation ahead of the 2026 polls.

“We have to clean our house before the 2026 general elections through massive mobilization of party members to register and build the formidable party structures from the villages to the national level”, said Francis Bolingo, the Athuma Sub-county councilor in Zombo District.