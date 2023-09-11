FDC warns delegates against attending Birigwa’s conference

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has vowed to block the party leaders have delegates’ conference organised by the party chairman, Mr Wasswa Birigwa on the ground that it was not authorised by the party organs.

In an interview with the Daily Monitor, the FDC president, Mr Patrick Amuriat, said they are going to ask all their delegates not to turn up for the conference, saying it is against the party rules.

“We are going to advise our delegates not to turn up for this conference. If they do, then they will be going against the constitution. The constitution stipulates what should be taken against errant leaders who go against the party rules. We have the power to take them to the disciplinary committee,” he added.

The crisis, which has rocked the party for months, deepened last month after the revelation of two upcoming and competing national delegates’ conferences, one called by Mr Birigwa and the other by the chairperson of the party electoral commission.

While the two conferences have different agendas, both require substantial budgets to accommodate more than 1,700 delegates from various parts of the country.

The agenda for the extraordinary conference called by Mr Birigwa involves receiving reports from the party chairman, party president, secretary general, and treasurer general. This will be followed by plenary sessions, resolutions, and adjournments.

In contrast, the second National Delegates Conference aims to elect the National Executive Committee leadership, including the party president, deputy presidents, the secretary general, and treasurer general.

The calls to have Mr Birigwa cancel his conference to maintain one has been futile.

The party president proposed to meet him last month but he did not show up for the meeting on grounds that the agenda for the meeting was not clear.

Mr Birigwa last week indicated that his delegate’s conference will go on next week, September 19, as earlier planned. He said he had already invited the party delegates to the meeting.

He added that he was going to fundraise the Shs635m money to facilitate his conference from the general public. This was after the party declined to finance his conference.

Disciplinary action

Mr Amuriat said he will also look into an option of suspending Mr Birigwa if he goes ahead with this controversial meeting, saying the constitution gives him these powers.

Article 28(3), (b) (lll) of the party constitution stipulates: “The president may recommend disciplinary action against any member who fails in his duties and absconds from party business and meetings without any reasonable excuse. In case of such a recommendation, the president may appoint anyone to act in such capacity pending approval of the relevant body.

According to Mr Amuriat, whereas the party constitution gives Mr Birigwa powers to call for an extraordinary conference, he is not supposed to work in isolation.