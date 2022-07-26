FDC weighs pulling out of IPOD

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has threatened to pull out of the Inter-party Organisation for Dialogue (IPOD), saying the remaining political parties cannot be trusted.

This followed DP president general Norbert Mao’s appointment as the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Addressing the media yesterday at their party headquarters in Najjanankumbi, the deputy spokesperson, Mr John Kikonyogo, said they have summoned the party’s top organ, National Executive Committee (NEC), to decide if it is still useful to continue with IPOD or not.

“Now how do we cooperate with the parties in IPOD when some of the parties are one and same? DP signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that they are going to vote with NRM on most of the issues. So if we go to IPOD now, can we get fairness, or we have the same people like NRM, DP and UPC voting the same and you want FDC to sit there and watch their things,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Kikonyogo said Mr Mao, who has been advocating for electoral reforms, won’t change anything contrary to what his boss President Museveni wants.

Meanwhile, DP MPs have asked NEC to nominate a new East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) candidate since the one who was appointed, Gerald Siranda, crossed to the ruling government.

Mr Siranda had been forwarded by DP, replacing his party colleague Fred Mukasa Mbidde, who served for two years.

Speaking to Monitor in a telephone interview yesterday the Bukoto Central MP, Mr Richard Sebamala, said Mr Siranda is no longer in Opposition, adding that they need a new candidate.

“We do not see why Mr Siranda goes to EALA yet he is not going to represent the Opposition’s opinion. Having signed the agreement where they agreed to work together, Opposition should be given a chance to choose a candidate,” he said.

Dr Micheal Lulume Bayiga, the MP Buikwe South, said Mao has joined the junta to fight the Opposition.

He said: “The DP organs have never been consulted about the agreement and they have never endorsed any process with the junta and they cannot simply be used to ratify the evil that has come out of the deal between Mr Mao and NRM.”

Former presidential candidate, Joseph Kabuleta in a weekly press conference yesterday in Kampala, said NRM is already a sinking ship so Mao crossing to Museveni’s Cabinet should not cause alarm.

Mao, Museveni deal

According to the deal, the two parties agreed to consolidate and strengthen existing constructive and enduring working relationships in the areas of political dialogue, justice, rule of law and constitutionalism on the basis of mutual respect, reciprocity, common interest and respect for the sovereignty and independence of the parties.

It was agreed in the deal that Mao, the DP president, be appointed the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs whereas another DP leader is set to be appointed to a junior ministerial position.