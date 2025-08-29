Fear as Lake Bunyonyi water turns brown after heavy rains

Residents living along Lake Bunyonyi in southwestern Uganda are gripped with fear after the lake’s waters mysteriously turned brown and yellow following two days of heavy rainfall last weekend.

Nearly a week after the incident, no official intervention has taken place despite repeated calls from the community to district authorities.

Rick Ampumuza, a concerned resident, told Daily Monitor that the lake is the community’s only source of water for cooking, laundry, crop irrigation, and domestic animals. “The sudden change from clear to brown and yellow has alarmed residents and even led to a decline in tourist visits. We are pleading with the government to urgently investigate and address the issue,” he said.

Mathias Byaruhanga, a boat operator, warned that the discoloration could signal a deeper problem. “This isn’t the first time. The same incident happened two years ago, and nothing was done. Now we fear an outbreak of waterborne diseases like dysentery. Over 4,000 people from Rubanda and Kabale depend on this lake,” he said.

Sadress Karibwije, another resident, emphasized the risk, noting that people have no alternative water source. “Hotels also rely on the same water, which could be disastrous if a disease outbreak occurs,” she said.

When contacted, Kabale District Natural Resources Officer Henry Tumwesigye declined to comment, citing protocol that only allows the Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to address the media. In a phone interview, CAO Mr. Mutegeki Ronald confirmed that a team is being assembled to investigate. But locals accuse the authorities of inaction. “It’s been a week since the incident, yet no one in authority has visited the lake,” one resident lamented.

Environmental experts have linked the discoloration to possible underground volcanic activity that could have disturbed rocks beneath the lake, or to low oxygen levels choking aquatic life. Dr. Alex Saturday, a senior ecology lecturer at Kabale University, said aquatic animals are being forced to move upward due to harsh conditions at the lake’s bottom.

On Thursday, Kabale District, with support from Local Sustainable Communities Organisation (LOSCO) and World Voices Uganda, resolved to establish a District Disaster Working Group and update its disaster response plan. Albert Taremwa, LOSCO’s executive director, said the absence of a functional group has hampered preparedness and recovery. “Without these mechanisms, interventions remain fragmented and reactive, failing to reflect community priorities,” he said.

Lake Bunyonyi, the second-deepest lake in Africa after Lake Tanganyika, remains a vital source of fresh water and a major tourist attraction in Rubanda and Kabale districts.



