Fear as threatening leaflets return in Masaka

Police in Masaka City are investigating the source of leaflets dropped in the area threatening to attack locals and area leaders.

In the leaflets dropped in villages of Kigamba and Kassijjagirwa (both in Kimaanya /Kabonera constituency), unknown people have also vowed to aim at the Masaka Armoured brigade barracks and major public institutions.

Inscriptions on separate leaflets seen by this publication indicate plans by apparent criminals “to kill the named people- and to torch multiple schools as well as private firms.”

Masaka City journalist Ms Sylvia Cissy Naava whose name appears on the targeted list said she fears for her life and family.

“I cannot tell whether I am targeted because of my journalism or the community politics I am involved in since I am an active leader in many women groups,” she told Monitor on Tuesday.

Former Kimaanya –Kabonera Municipality Mayor Mr Matia Kakooza who also appears on the list linked the leaflets to an infamous recruiting company.

“Together with police, we raided a residential home where about 200 youth were residing after being promised jobs by a non-existing company. These fraudsters could be the ones circulating such leaflets trying to threaten us but we are not shaken,” he said.

Masaka City Police Tuesday confirmed having clues on the suspects emerging about a year after machete-wielding assailants killed over 26 people in two months- after prior notices of deadly attacks.

“We are not taking the threats lightly and have already deployed at the institutions mentioned in the leaflets,” Masaka City Police Commander Moses Nanock noted.

Late last month, similar leaflets were also circulated in Mityana Town announcing “a war against government.”