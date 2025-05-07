Kasese in fear after foiled prison attack, mysterious killing

Residents of Ibuga I village in Rugendabara Parish, Kitswamba Sub-county, Kasese District, have been living in fear for over a week following a series of violent incidents, including the killing of an unidentified armed assailant during a foiled attack on Ibuga Government Prison.

On the night of April 30, 2025, unidentified individuals armed with pangas attempted to raid the prison. Security forces repelled the attack, but not without casualties. Two officers, one from the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) and another from the Uganda Prisons Service were seriously injured during the confrontation.

One attacker was shot dead by a UPDF soldier, while others are believed to have escaped into the nearby Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Since the incident, security officials have not disclosed the motives behind the attempted raid, heightening fear and speculation among residents. Locals say they feel surrounded by invisible threats, unsure of who the attackers are or what they want.

"We no longer sleep peacefully. We live in fear. Unknown people attacked us again recently and injured our elders, including Mzee James Kato, who was cut on the head and had to be hospitalized for days before this incident. This latest attempt on the prison was terrifying,” said Ms Pelusi Katusabe, a resident of Ibuga I village.

She added, “I was serving supper when I heard gunshots. I thought it was elephants again, but then I learned we had been attacked. I ran into the house and locked myself in."

Mr Stephen Kyomya, the chairperson of Ibuga village, echoed Katusabe’s fears and called for an urgent increase in security deployment to protect the community.

"Since December last year, five people have been injured in similar attacks by unknown people. We don’t know who they are or where they come from. We suspect they are hiding in the nearby Kibaale National Park, just a few meters from Ibuga prison," Kyomya said.

He added that the recent events bear striking similarities to a 2014 incident in neighboring Kanyamwirima village, where 11 people were killed by a group identifying themselves as “The Landless and Fearless” and “Kirumira Mutima,” meaning “hard-hearted.”

According to Kyomya, the group claimed to be fighting over land, fueling speculation that unresolved land conflicts could be behind the current violence.

"We are asking the government to deploy enough security forces in the area and help resolve these land conflicts once and for all. If Uganda can fight and win wars in Somalia, DRC, and now Sudan, why can’t it address these persistent issues in Kasese?" he said.

Mr James Kato, who was injured on December 5, 2024, by unidentified attackers, urged government to reintroduce a community-led security strategy similar to the former “Mayumba Kumi” system, where households were organized into clusters for mutual protection.

As fear continues to grow, residents are demanding answers and swift government intervention to restore peace in a region repeatedly scarred by bloodshed and insecurity.

Mr Rogers Musinguzi, another resident of Ibuga, said he saw about 30 unidentified individuals in the area on April 30, shortly before the attempted prison attack.

He said the group, which looked suspicious, later split into two—one moving toward the prison and the other toward Kibaale National Park.

“I was coming from Burambira trading centre when I saw around 15 people. Some were dressed in civilian clothes, others in black outfits with gumboots and shoes resembling military footwear,” Musinguzi said.

“I became suspicious and alerted our village chairperson, who advised me to keep a safe distance but monitor their movements. Shortly after, another group joined them. They held a brief, secretive conversation, then split up.”

Driven by concern, Musinguzi quietly followed the group heading toward the prison. Along the way, he encountered UPDF officers on a motorcycle and informed them about the suspicious individuals.

“The officers asked me to hide, fearing the attackers had noticed me. I hid in a maize plantation and watched as a motorcycle carrying two men approached from Burambira. The officers tried to stop them. At first, the riders slowed as if to comply, but then one of them suddenly attacked a UPDF officer with a panga.”

Security responded swiftly, opening fire. One of the assailants was shot dead during the confrontation.

Musinguzi said he was later asked by security personnel to help identify the deceased, but he did not recognize the man, who had concealed his face.

“The person who was killed had two laptop bags—one strapped to his back and another on his chest. He was armed with two pangas and several knives,” Musinguzi recounted.

Security forces have yet to release a detailed report on the incident or clarify the group’s motives. Villagers fear that some of the attackers may be hiding in Queen Elizabeth or Kibaale National Parks.

On Friday, Lt Joe Walusimbi, the Kasese Resident District Commissioner, confirmed that investigations were ongoing.

“We regret what happened. Indeed, one UPDF officer and a Uganda Prisons officer were injured, but they are responding well to treatment. The matter is still under investigation, so I cannot give further details at this stage,” he said.





