Female entrepreneurs urge colleagues to break barriers 

A group of thriving women entrepreneurs called on their peers to shed low self-esteem and venture into lucrative businesses, defying the notion that success is exclusive to men.

At the launch of the "Be A Boss Lady" initiative in Kampala on November 5, they shared their inspiring stories.

"I'm in the furniture business, which people thought was male-dominated, but I've proved them wrong," said Evelyn Zalwango, founder of V-Interior Designs. "Women, wake up and start small. Don't fear male-dominated businesses; just go for it! I started with nothing, but now I have many clients."

Ms Shamim K. Matovu, entrepreneur and development consultant, emphasised, "Women must overcome low self-esteem. Confidence is key. Identify your weaknesses, storm those spaces, and brave the challenges. Believe in yourself and your abilities."

The initiative, unveiled by Arifu and the African Talent Company (TATC), aims to empower 250,000 women across Uganda, Nigeria, and Kenya through micro-learning courses.

"This partnership provides valuable resources to women seeking to improve their livelihoods and contribute to the economy," said Xenia Wachira, Country Manager at BrighterMonday Uganda.

"Our micro-learning courses will cover financial literacy, digital skills, business management, soft skills, and career development, making learning manageable and effective," she said.

The program targets young women aged 18-35 in three segments: job-seekers, small business owners, and digital financial services customers. With WhatsApp as the delivery mode, women with busy schedules or limited access to traditional education can access practical lessons conveniently.