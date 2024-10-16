Female Muslim lawyers condemn defilement of girl, 14, by her stepfather

Female Muslim lawyers in Uganda have strongly condemned the recent defilement of a 14-year-old girl by her stepfather. The suspect, now in custody, was arrested after the mother reported the incident to the police.

However, Sheikh Abdullah Ibrahim Semambo, the former deputy Mufti of Uganda and a relative of the suspect, sparked outrage by suggesting that the matter should have been resolved internally, rather than reporting it to the authorities.

"We are here to ensure that justice is done. The Constitution is very clear. It provides that if your rights are violated, you have a right to actually report to a competent court, and then investigations will be conducted," said Ms Bernadette Bakkidde, co-convener of the Muslim Women Lawyers Alliance (MWOLA).

Ms Bakkidde expressed concern that some Muslim religious leaders and family members are pressuring the mother and the victim to withdraw from seeking justice through the rightful legal process. This, she said, undermines the safety and dignity of children and poses significant challenges to the pursuit of justice for survivors and their families.

Ms Noor Nakibuuka, deputy executive director of the Center for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD), emphasised the need for urgency and transparency in addressing such crimes.

"We categorically reject any misinterpretation of Islam to the effect that it encourages silence in the face of injustice, especially when it concerns the rights and dignity of children. Sexual abuse is a serious crime that cannot and should not be ignored or hidden under the guise of protecting religious or community image," he said.

The incident highlights the alarming rate of child defilement in Uganda. According to the 2023 Police Annual Crime Report, 90 children were defiled by their guardians.

The female Muslim lawyers have pledged legal and psychosocial support to the victim and her mother, ensuring that justice is served.

"As a society, we must confront these terrible crimes with urgency, transparency, and a commitment to safeguarding our young girls," Ms Nakibuuka said.

The lawyers are working together under the umbrella of various organizations, including the Islamic Women’s Initiative for Justice, Law & Peace (IWILAP), MWOLA, CEHURD, Muslim Female Lawyers Network on Abortion, and the Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Uganda).