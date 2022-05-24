Female pilgrim’s life cut short by speeding vehicle

When 54-year-old Joventa Tukahiirwa embarked on her fourth pilgrimage to Namugongo last week, little did she know that she was on a journey of no return.

Last Wednesday, Tukahiirwa was among 44 Christians from Kitwe Catholic Parish in Ntungamo District who were flagged off by the Rev Fr Deo Mugisha, the parish priest, to embark on the 393km pilgrim walk ahead of the Uganda Martyrs Day celebrations on June 3.

They had not encountered any trouble on the way until Saturday when Tukahiirwa was knocked by a speeding vehicle at Kageti in Kiruhura District, about 30km from Mbarara City, on Saturday at around 4pm.



Tukahiirwa was trying to cross the road, according to witnesses.

“It is sad we lost one of our pilgrims when a speeding vehicle that was coming from behind them knocked her and she died an hour later at Born Medical Centre in Lyantonde Town,” Fr Mugisha said.

“The pilgrims were supposed to inform the leader of the group to stop the team and ensure that she crosses safely but she crossed suddenly without informing anybody and got hit by the vehicle,” he said.

The incident forced half of the pilgrims to return to Ntungamo to attend her burial.

Mr Julius Muheki, 65, a catechist at Rweera Catholic Church, said the deceased was on her fourth walk to Namugongo and had never encountered any problem before.

“For me, it is my sixth time walking and she was making her fourth. But God chose to make her a martyr and we shall continue to pray for her soul,” he said.

Kiruhura District Police Commander Joe Komakech said the killer vehicle and the driver are still being held at Sanga Police Station.

“After the incident on Saturday, Sanga police rushed to the scene and took the victim to the nearest health facility,” he said.

Mr Komakech blamed the accident on speeding and the deceased’s failure to follow the traffic guidelines.