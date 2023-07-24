Female teacher murdered, body dumped into water in Nebbi

Residents of Pulaka village in Erussi Sub County, Nebbi District on Monday woke up to the sad news of a nursery teacher who was murdered, and her body dumped into the water.

The body of Gloria Acayo was recovered Monday morning by those going to the garden. The area LC1 Chairman, Mr Paul Obedgiu, said the body was found in a swamp near her home.

“We cannot conclusively ascertain the cause of the murder yet but previously, they had a land wrangle with her husband after they separated. Investigations by the police will reveal the exact people behind the murder and the motives,” he said.

Residents say the late was very much loved by parents because of handling their children well at the rural nursery school.

Ms Agnes Akumu, a resident in the area said the deceased spent most of Sunday in the church and is perplexed that she was later murdered at night.

"Acayo was a committed and loving teacher whose services will be missed by the entire community," Akumu said.