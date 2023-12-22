Festive season: Govt distributes 30m condoms

Uganda Aids Commission (UAC) said around 30 million condoms would be supplied during the festive season to all the 14,000 hotspots across the country where risky sexual activity happens.

The Commission, which is also advising the population, especially young people to abstain from sex, said those who cannot control themselves shouldn’t take chances.

Dr Daniel Byamukama, the head of HIV prevention at UAC, yesterday told journalists in Kampala that 52,000 new HIV infections were registered last year, a number he said is too high given the country’s ambition of ending Aids by 2030. Up to 19,000 of these infections were among young people aged 15-24 years.

“We know in the HIV/Aids control programme that Christmas is the season for high excitement where people engage in high-risk sexual behaviour, including sex with multiple sexual partners, forgetting to use condoms and consuming alcohol which reduces their self-control and they engage in high-risk behaviours,” he said.

Dr Byamukama added: “We must continue to preach the message of HIV prevention. Last year we had 52,000 new HIV infections, those are still high. HIV is still real in the country. We have also put in place measures to ensure you don’t contract HIV in case you engage in sex.”

He said to tame the transmission, they have gone ahead and mapped the hotspots where high-risk sex usually takes place such as bars, hotels, and key trading centres.

Dr Byamukama said: “We have enough stock of more than 450 million condoms. And for this festive season, we have pushed close to 30 million condoms to every corner of the country.”

The HIV prevention team said they were working with National Medical Stores and Joint Medical Stores to ensure there is enough supply. Each commercial condom in Uganda, according to the United Nations Population Fund, costs between Shs1,000 and Shs3,000. The distribution of 30 million condoms means the government would spend around Shs30 billion.