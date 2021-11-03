Feuding Nabbanja, Onek to meet today

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, are due to meet today in an attempt to put brakes on their public fallout.

The meeting, according to highly-placed sources, is scheduled for 11am and will be chaired by Vice President Jessica Alupo whom President Museveni reportedly detailed to calm the political waters between the two honchos.

A power fight between Ms Nabbanja, appointed prime minister on June 18, and long-serving Disaster and Refugees minister Onek, spilled into the public arena following a leak of the latter’s second terse letter in which he excoriated the premier of “very abrasive” work methods and usurping his powers.

In the latest missive dated October 29, Mr Onek has threatened to resign over what he termed as PM Nabbanja’s “micromanagement” of his ministry. Before her surprising elevation to the premier job, Ms Nabbanja, a long-serving legislator, was a state minister in the Health ministry while Onek and others had been her seniors as Cabinet ministers.

The letter is copied to President Museveni, Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah, his deputy Anita Among, State Disaster Refugees minister Esther Anyakun and in it, Mr Onek pours out his frustration at work, detailing how Ms Nabbanja’s “micro-management” has rendered him redundant.

“I have worked with the previous three Prime Ministers (late Prof Apollo Nsibambi, Amama Mbabazi and Dr Ruhakana Rugunda) and all along, I know that the constitutional [of a premier] role is to coordinate legislative agenda and lead government business in Parliament and monitor all ministries and government programmes,” Mr Onek noted.

He added: “They never got involved in micro-management of other ministries. If you (Nabbanja) decides to micromanage other ministries, what then is the role of the sector ministers who are supposed to plan, make policies and deliver on the manifesto of His Excellency, the President?”

The letter yesterday became a fodder for netizens, with some on social media sympathetic to the Disaster and Relief minister while others dared him to resign instead of threatening to do so.

In a telephone conversation yesterday, senior presidential press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi, confirmed to Daily Monitor that President Museveni had received Mr Onek’s correspondence.

“Yes, the President received a copy of the letter. However, the letter was addressed to the PM. HE [His Excellency] was only copied in for his information. I am sure the issue will be handled in Cabinet where they all meet and not on social media,” she said.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament yesterday, premier Nabbanja was unfazed, and said she had not seen the letter.

“I think I am doing very well when it comes to my roles and I know my boundaries. If the Minister (Onek) decided to address me [on] social media, that is different. It is indiscipline,” she said, adding, “We have had a number of meetings; sometimes he does not attend and even [yesterday] he did not attend. We cannot let Ugandans be suffocated. I told you at the onset of my term of office that we shall not allow laziness.”

In Onek’s October 29 letter, the second in less than two months, he accuses Ms Nabbanja of usurping his docket including calling meetings with technocrats under his supervision without his knowledge, interdicting staff without investigations and taking unilateral decisions, including diverting monies released for disaster response.

“From the time of your appointment, I have been observing with total displeasure the fact that my role and that of my deputy as the ministers in charge of refugees and disaster and the lead policymakers on the matters of refugee and disaster management have been TOTALLY usurped by your office,” he writes.

He wrote: “This is quite evident by the way you have been calling for meetings, going to disaster-affected places and visiting refugee settlements without informing either my office or that of my deputy. To my shock, my staff who I supervise are the ones being called for meetings and not the line ministers”.

The Prime Minister has visited various disaster spots, including flood victims in Kasese where she publicly rejected what she said were substandard relief items and also flew to Bugisu to assess the situation of mudslide victims.

Mr Julius Mucunguzi, the advisor and head of communications at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM), did not respond to our inquiries about the standoff as promised.

Information Minister, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, yesterday downplayed the rift, saying any misunderstanding will be sorted out and minister Onek will not have to quit.

“The Rt Hon Prime Minister (Nabbanja) supervises all ministers and ministries and she should be supported to do her work…Even if there is a misunderstanding between the minister and the Prime Minister, it is not good practice to start writing and putting in the media,” he said.

He added: “[The] government has internal mechanisms of resolving any misunderstanding so it is an internal issue which in my view is uncalled for…It is not good practice and this one we will resolve internally in government and there should be no cause for alarm.”

The Disaster and Relief docket is one of nearly 10 ministries under OPM.

In an interview last night, Minister Onek confirmed his was “an internal letter, which was purely advisory, and I am dismayed that someone leaked it”.

He said he wrote to the Prime Minister as the supervisor so that each other’s role is “clearly defined” because he has a record of performance as the Disaster and Refugees minister over the past eight-and-a-half years yet Ms Nabbanja’s overbearing disposition has rendered him redundant.

Earlier on September 15, Mr Onek wrote to Ms Nabbanja, rejecting her decision to divert Shs5b of the Shs15b allocated to his docket as contingency budget. He termed the move as “irregular” and “unplanned diversion”.

“I would like to protest against the change in our work plan and diversion of the little resources intended to address the massive disasters that have befallen our people,” he wrote.

He added: “Rt Hon. Prime Minister, if you insist and divert the Shs5 billion, kindly notify the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and the Auditor General so that proper accountability is made of the Shs15 billion emergency relief contingency money.”

At the time Ms Nabbanja told this newspaper’s sister publication, Sunday Monitor, that her actions were guided by the need to find permanent solutions to the affected people.

She also accused some of her subordinates of corruption, insisting that they are interested in making money “through their companies that get deals to supply food and other items” in every disaster.

In August, Finance Ministry released Shs15b to cater for emergency relief needs of more than 616,000 people displaced by the flash floods in Rwenzori region and those displaced by rising water levels around Lakes Victoria, Kyoga, Albert and the embankment of River Nile

Ms Nabbanja, however, says she diverted no public funds because the Finance ministry, in line with the law, granted a virement --- authority to internal reallocate approved budget to other items.

She says she was expecting a fight because she plans to do something permanent while some of her subordinates want quick fixes so that they can continue making money at every disaster.

“The money has not been diverted. The OPM can’t be buying food always. We are buying land and that is sustainable. It is a war I win in Jesus’s name. The good thing my boss (President Museveni) appreciates,” she said.

Ms Nabbanja added then that Minister Onek and his team have Shs10b at their disposal to buy the items they planned.

The money she asked to be reassigned, she said, is to purchase land and resettle Kasese flood victims, reconstruct a hospital in Buliisa and another in Nakasongola which she said had been submerged by floods.

For Buliisa hospital, for example, she said her aim was to save the hospital because the affected people can still afford food but will not have access to medical services.

In Galiraya Kayunga, Nabbanja says she plans to purchase boats at Shs10m or more to help children who she says will soon need them to access school.

“We decided the most important thing is to get them boats to help the children access school but the small companies want to sell them beans and jerrycans. Even the food they want to take them may not reach,” she says.

“There is no diversion [of funds] in OPM and I cannot allow it. There is a virement and it is allowed in the law and I want to address these problems permanently,” she says.

Already Nabbanja says they have secured 200 acres at Shs500m and another 400 acres at Shs800m.

Nabbanja's response

“By the time I came here (to Parliament yesterday), I had not seen the letter but rather saw a copy circulating on social media. My office has not received the letter. I want members to appreciate that we are changing the mode of how we operate.

The other day you saw me with the First Lady trying to make sure that we have teachers in schools. Was I usurping her powers? The other day you saw me with Hon. Katumba Wamala struggling to make sure that people don’t do shoddy work. The other day you saw me in Buyende trying to see that the Fisheries department can deliver to the people.

Remember that we have the ice-plant that has failed to get completed since 2015 and a number of government projects. I am a leader of government. I am mandated by Article 108 to coordinate government business, all sectors.

I remember the other day I was with the Minister of Health when we were handling mandatory testing. I have been to Mulago hospital to see that our people get the best and I think I am doing very well when it comes to my roles and I know my boundaries. I have not seen the letter.

If the minister decided to address me on social media, that is different. It is indiscipline. But, I have not seen the letter.

Maybe he was still formulating it but people are telling me that the signatory in the letter is his. My office and his are near each other. We have had a number of meetings; sometimes he does not attend and even today he did not attend.

We cannot let Ugandans be suffocated. I told you at the onset of my term of office that we shall not allow laziness.

So, I want to inform Ugandans that let me wait for the letter. I will reply and believe that even the President will get a copy.”

About Robinah Nabbaja

Ms Robinah Nabbanja was appointed Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament on June 8, becoming the first female premier in independent Uganda.

Prior to the appointment, Ms Nabbanja was the Minister of State for Health in-charge of General Duties, a position she was appointed to on December 14, 2019.

Between 1990 and 2000, Nabbanja obtained certificates and diplomas in Leadership, Management and Development Studies, from various institutions.

She later obtained a Bachelor of Democracy and Development Studies Degree from Uganda Martyrs University in 2013. Source: OPM, Uganda

About Hilary Onek

Born on May 5, 1948, Onek is the current Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees.

He was appointed to that position on May 27, 2013. Prior to that, he served as the Minister for Energy & Minerals, from February 16, 2009 until May 27, 2011.

Before that, he served as Uganda’s Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry & Fisheries from 2006 to 2009.

He also served as Internal Affairs minister among other roles. He is also the elected Member of Parliament representing Lamwo County, Lamwo District since 2001. Source: peoplepill.com

Other clashes

In September 2002, Cyril Agard Didi (RIP), then Minister of State for Northern Uganda, clashed with then Prime Minister, Prof Apolo Nsibambi (RIP), in Parliament over the question of resources for northern Uganda.

Didi had informed two committees of foreign and presidential affairs and government assurances that, among other things, the PM had usurped his work.

Didi had been asked to introduce the budget estimates at a parliamentary committee. He refused and passed the baton to PM Nsibambi who, according to Didi, was in-charge.

A furious Nsibambi demanded an apology which Didi refused to offer, but he eventually caved and apologised for being rude and embarrassing his boss after pleas from Deputy Prime Minister, Gen Moses Ali and others.