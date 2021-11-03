Photo montage of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja (left) and Disaster Preparedness and Refugees minister Hilary Onek. PHOTOS | FILE

|

Feuding Nabbanja, Onek to meet today

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO  &  ESTHER OLUKA

What you need to know:

  • Mr Hilary Onek, the Relief, Disaster Preparedness, and Refugees minister has threatened to resign accusing his superior, Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, of usurping his role.
  • The letter yesterday became a fodder for netizens, with some on social media sympathetic to the Disaster and Relief minister while others dared him to resign instead of threatening to do so.
  • In a telephone conversation, senior presidential press secretary, Ms Lindah Nabusayi, confirmed that President Museveni had received Mr Onek’s correspondence.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and the Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Mr Hilary Onek, are due to meet today in an attempt to put brakes on their public fallout.

