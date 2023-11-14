Few schemers benefiting on behalf of Ankole – FDC faction

The treasurer general of the Katonga faction of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Mr Francis Mwijukye, has contested the findings of the Equal Opportunities Commission (EOC) that indicate that Ankole Sub-region has the lion’s share of government jobs.

The EOC’s 2022/2023 Report was released last week.

Addressing journalists at their offices in Kampala yesterday, Mr Mwijukye, who is also the Buhweju Member of Parliament, said the report generalised facts, yet the majority of the people in Ankole are jobless and were trapped in a vicious cycle of poverty.

“I have heard about the report that talked about Ankole taking the biggest share of the jobs. It is true that some names that were being talked about are from Ankole. But it is also true that even we in Ankole are crying that these people are not representative of Ankole. They are people from certain selected families connected to State House and working for the regime,” Mr Mwijukye said.

He added: “The regime has educated them, they have all qualifications of education they would want and so, they deploy them either as spokespersons of different agencies or as executive directors. These schemers are now enjoying on behalf of Ankole.”

The Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Mr Sandor Walusimbi, described Mr Mwijukye’s sentiments as baseless, saying those who are making such allegations have no evidence to back up their claims.

Mr Walusimbi said politicians should shift from politics of identity, which is based on religions, tribes, among others, to politics of interest to take Uganda to the next level.