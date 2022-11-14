Fight erupts over Shs270b pay-out to ex-UPTC staff

A disagreement over payment of Shs270b as terminal and retirement benefits to former employees of the now defunct Uganda Posts and Telecommunications Corporation (UPTC) has ensnared officials in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), the Office of the Attorney General and lawyers representing the claimants.

Documents seen by this publication show that the lawyers want the money paid on their bank account[s] and they would in turn wire the cash to the claimants, a proposal opposed by ICT ministry Permanent Secretary, Dr Aminah Zawedde.

The claimants’ lawyers are led by Mr Bernard Mweteise, who successfully represented the former UPTC employees in the suit against the government over non-payment of gratuity. They contend that they have consent agreements with each of the claimants and are, therefore well-placed to disburse the claims.

Our investigations show that the claimants agreed to their legal representatives receiving the terminal and retirement benefits on their behalf, and deducting 20 percent as administrative costs incurred during the process to secure the payment[s] from the government. The claimants, in the agreements, also detail their respective bank accounts on which the lawyers should pay the monies due thereafter.

UPTC, previously integrated under the East African Posts and Telecommunications Corporation, was established in 1977 as the sole operator of Uganda’s telecommunication services following the collapse of the first East African Community. The corporation remained active until 1997 when it was unbundled as part of the Bretton Woods neo-liberal Structural Adjustment Programmes (SAPs), which included market liberalisation and privatisation of state enterprises. The government split the entity into Post Bank Ltd, Posta Uganda, Uganda Telecom Limited (UTL), as a telecommunications operator newly re-baptised as Uganda Telecom Corporation Ltd, and Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), the industry regulator.

UPTC employees, who were permanent and pensionable, were transferred to the successor companies in 1998 while others were laid off. The retained staff were given pension certificates to claim pension from their in-house provident fund, the Uganda Communications Employees Contributory Pension Scheme, in future because the government at the time had no cash to clear them.

However, a section of dissatisfied employees dragged UPTC’s successor companies, which fall under the ICT ministry, to court seeking various remedies. The case oscillated from the High Court to the Court of Appeal, until the final judgment was made in June 2018, instructing the successor companies to pay the staff pensions, costs and interest.

Cabinet sitting in May, last year, gave a green light for the payment, starting this financial year, subject to Auditor General John Muwanga undertaking a countrywide verification exercise of all eligible claimants. The audit report established some 1,605 claimants, while Shs320b was calculated as the total bill out of which Shs50b has been paid out so far.

The Office of the Attorney General, the government’s legal adviser, has since offered three on how the claims should be paid, stoking confusion among officials. In a correspondence dated August 11, Deputy Attorney Jackson Kafuuzi counseled that the ICT pays the claims through the lawyers since all signed consent agreements with their clients. He further reasoned that the lawyers are servants of the court and they represented the claimants in the suit of Bernard Mweteise and others vs UTLC, UPL, and others.

Mr Kafuuzi’s guidance was in response to a letter written by ICT minister Chris Baryomunsi.

Dr Zawedde separately also wrote to Mr Kafuuzi about the same subject on October 25 after lawyers and a section of claimants a month earlier met at the ministry’s headquarters on Parliamentary Avenue during which the consent agreements were presented and finer details of oncoming payment thrashed out.

In an October 31 rejoinder, Mr Kafuuzi, however, contradicted the August 11 position, stating that instead that “[the] government will only discharge its obligations by paying the verified beneficiaries”.

“We have carefully addressed our minds to the contents of your letter and are of the considered opinion that the matters you raise are private matters which we are not privy to and for which government should not be dragged into,” Mr Kafuuzi wrote, suggesting the lawyers’ understanding with the claimants on mode of payment was outside government remit.

The letter is also copied to Dr Baryomunsi, Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister Norbert Mao, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka, Solicitor General Francis Atoke, and the Secretary to Treasury Ramathan Ggoobi.

He added: “And we strongly believe that the mandate of the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance does not extend to subjecting the entitlements of beneficiaries to any prior arrangements that may have been executed. In as far as we are concerned, the parties are at liberty to enforce their agreements with the beneficiaries in accordance with the law without involving the government.”

In a twist of events on November 3, Dr Baryomunsi wrote to PS Zawedde and the ministry’s Under Secretary for Finance and Administration, referencing the Deputy Attorney General’s August 11 correspondence advising that the monies to be paid through lawyers and directing the duo to effect payment.

Mr Baryomunsi wrote: “For avoidance of doubt, the learned Attorney General guided that deduction of the lawyers’ fees be made basing on the already signed agreements between lawyers and the clients.”

“I, therefore, write to direct that you effect payments to the lawyers basing on the agreements earlier signed by the clients with the lawyers as well as those being signed now with the ministry. For emphasis, all those who had not signed with the lawyers, should sign the agreement before they are paid.”

According to documents, Dr Zawedde wrote again to both Deputy Attorney General Kafuuzi and PS Ggoobi last week on Tuesday seeking guidance on whether the claims should be paid through the lawyers who will in turn deduct administrative costs and professional fees.

Mr Kafuuzi responded last Thursday stating: “We are of the considered opinion that [the] government through the ministry of ICT is under obligation only to pay terminal benefits/entitlements to the eligible beneficiaries that have been verified by the Office of the Auditor General.”

He added: “We have had back-and-forth exchange of correspondences on this matter just to make sure that no beneficiary complains that his/her benefits were deducted in favour of his/her lawyer without his/her authorisation and unfairly.”

“In the event that any particular beneficiary has expressly authorised deductions to be made from his/her entitlements in writing, then such deductions can be made in favour of whoever they are intended.”

ICT ministry officials were not readily available for comment on what is the harmonised position going forward. Dr Baryomunsi did not answer our calls while Dr Zawedde declined to comment.