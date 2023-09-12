Fight for fair oil benefits, Bobi Wine tells Hoima locals

The president of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Mr Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, alias Bobi Wine, last evening urged residents of Bunyoro Sub-region to fight for their fair share of benefits from the oil production in their backyard.

He claimed majority of residents in Bunyoro have not reaped from the opportunities that come along with oil production such as jobs, scholarships, and infrastructure development.

“People of Bunyoro, I implore you to stand up and assert your rights over the oil resources. As we’ve travelled the country during our national tour, we’ve seen regions fighting for their priorities. For instance, Fort Portal is actively advocating the development of tourism,” he said while canvassing votes for NUP flagbearer Moses Aguuda ahead of the Hoima LC5 chairman poll. The by-election will take place on Thursday.

Mr Kyagulanyi said Hoima City, which is often referred to as the “oil city,” should reflect development.

“Bunyoro Sub-region has many riches; it is supposed to be the Dubai of Uganda. Unfortunately, most of the children from this area are constantly seeking employment opportunities abroad, and tragically, some have even lost their lives in the pursuit. Despite the wealth generated from oil, what transformation has occurred in Hoima?” he said.

Mr Kyagulanyi also decried the lack of a university and adequate healthcare facilities in the area.

Mr Aguuda urged locals to vote him. “Let us not lose hope, I intend to solve land grabbing and see that people of Hoima benefit from oil,” he said yesterday.

Five candidates are vying for Hoima District chairperson seat after the incumbent,Mr Kadiri Kirungi, died in a road crash in March.

Those interested in the seat besides Mr Aguuda include Kirungi’s son, Mr Uthuman Mugisha (National Resistance Movement), Mr Patrick Musinguzi (Forum for Democratic Change), Mr Vincent Muhumuza (Independent), and Mr Lenox Mugume (Independent).